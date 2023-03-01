Blues-rock guitarist Eric Gales has electrified his audiences for more than 30 years after making a splash as a precocious 16-year-old, but don't think his energy is flagging.

Those who come to his Thursday show at The Backyard will find otherwise, the Memphis native said in a phone interview while driving there from Nashville. "They'll find a bunch of energy, a lot of emotion, a lot of passion — that's basically a summary of an Eric Gales show," he said. "We've been rolling with that for quite some time."

That "we" is a large one: Gales travels with keyboards, bass, saxophone, percussion, drums and backup singers. They arrive in Waco on the edge of Dallas and Houston shows on Gales' "Buddy Guy Damn Right Farewell Tour" with a spring and summer busy with shows across the country, as well as in Australia, Ireland and France.

Known for his virtuosity and an unorthodox playing style — left-handed, with his guitar upside down — Gales has drawn comparison to the likes of guitar greats Eric Johnson and Jimi Hendrix, although his playing is distinctively his own.

He has 19 albums to his credit, starting in 1990 with his first as a 16-year-old, which led to him winning a 1991 Guitar World poll for Best New Talent. His play has wowed audiences throughout his career and led to his studio contributions on about another 30 albums, but recent years have boosted his career momentum.

Gales' 2017 album "Middle of the Road" and 2019's "Bookends" were the first to make the Billboard blues music charts and Gales was named Blues Rock Artist of the Year in 2019 and 2020 by the Blues Music Awards.

His most recent album "Crown," produced with another guitar talent in Joe Bonamassa, topped the Billboard blues chart after its release in 2021 and earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

"Everybody was blown away," Gales said of the response to the album. "We're riding it until the wheels fall off."

The success of "Crown" and the younger faces in his audiences encourages Gales that there's a future audience for blues-rock music. He's confident, too, that there are plenty of talented young guitarists behind him. "There are a whole lot of cats out there who are passing on the torch," he said, rattling off a half dozen names including Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, A.J. Ghent and Texas' Ally Venable, who's opening the Backyard show.

Gales isn't planning on stepping back anytime soon, however. Any advice for fans attending Thursday's show? "Put their tables away and move their seats to an upright position," he laughed.