Bridge Street Plaza makes holiday debut amid many festive Waco events

Waco's newest addition to downtown public spaces makes its debut Sunday when the Bridge Street Plaza at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Elm Avenue hosts the appropriately named Bridge Street Holiday Festival.

The free festival will feature live music, vendors, food trucks and family activities between 3 and 7 p.m.

Michael Carpenter, project coordinator and marketing manager for City Center Waco, said the event will showcase an East Waco community venue shaped by input from neighborhood residents. Many of the bands, food trucks and businesses represented at the festival have East Waco ties.

Activities include arts and crafts such as ornament making and face painting, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Skate Waco's mobile unit and shopping. Live music begins at 5 p.m. with performers including CaCean Ballou and the Dirty Crawfish, Kam KT, praise group Miriam's Army, Tonee Shelton, poet April Neal, Taushey Sias and DJ Precyse. The Tru Jamaica, Food Bots and G & G Gary's Grill food trucks will sell food and beverages at the plaza.