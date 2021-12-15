Bridge Street Plaza makes holiday debut

Waco's newest addition to downtown public spaces makes its debut Sunday when the Bridge Street Plaza at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Elm Avenue hosts the appropriately named Bridge Street Holiday Festival.
The free festival will feature live music, vendors, food trucks and family activities between 3 and 7 p.m.
Michael Carpenter, project coordinator and marketing manager for City Center Waco, said the event will showcase an East Waco community venue shaped by input from neighborhood residents. Many of the bands, food trucks and businesses represented at the festival have East Waco ties.
Activities include arts and crafts such as ornament making and face painting, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Skate Waco's mobile unit and shopping. Live music begins at 5 p.m. with performers including CaCean Ballou and the Dirty Crawfish, Kam KT, praise group Miriam's Army, Tonee Shelton, poet April Neal, Taushey Sias and DJ Precyse. The Tru Jamaica, Food Bots and G & G Gary's Grill food trucks will sell food and beverages at the plaza.
Due to construction on Elm Avenue, those attending the event are advised to arrive via nearby Taylor Avenue and find parking there, either on the street or parking areas at TFNB Your Bank For Life, East Waco Community Clinic and City Center Waco. A shuttle service and Waco Pedal Tours also will run between Taylor Avenue and the plaza.
The festival winds up a weekend - the last before Christmas - loaded with other holiday-flavored events and performances, including:
- "A Christmas Celebration" presented by Stars Over Texas Jamboree cast members at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Tickets are $15.
- The 1980s and '90s pop-flavored "The Most Wonderful Show Of The Year" revue at the Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 and $10.
- The annual Cocoa Crawl with downtown merchants providing hot chocolate to visitors from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Mugs are $10 and available from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Seventh Street Plaza.
- Christmas jazz in the form of the Charlie Brown Christmas songbook, played by the Dave Wild Trio at 8 p.m. Friday at Stay Classy Waco, 723 Austin Ave.
- Fort Worth comic William Lee Martin and his "The Return of the Nutcracker," at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. Tickets are $45.50 and $34.50.
- Brazos Theatre's "1940s Christmas Radio Show," staged at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. Suite Q. Tickets are $22.50.