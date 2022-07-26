Cabeza banging: Metalachi fuses heavy metal and mariachi in Waco show

The mashup of heavy metal rock and mariachi music that collides in the band name Metalachi isn't as far-fetched as it might seem nor is it the product of multiple shots of Jägermeister and tequila, although that's also in the realm of possibility.

As a Waco audience will see Thursday night, a five-instrument mariachi band parallels a five-player rock one, explained the band's violinist Kyla Vera. Handling the screaming solos and melody line of a lead guitar is the mariachi's violinist. The driving beats of a bass and drums get carried by the oversized guitarrón. Rhythm guitars have counterparts in guitar and vihuela, the latter comparable to a tenor guitar. Keyboard accents and riffs fall to a trumpet.

Singing also has similarities, she added. Mariachi singers accustomed to holding high notes for a long time find they have the lung power and technique for a rock singer's wail.

Dress the result in black leather, ripped denim, studs, tricolor sashes, headbands and a Mexican wrestling mask, fuel with a raucous bilingual energy and you have Metalachi. The Los Angeles-based band stops off in Waco Thursday night for a show at The Backyard, with opener North of Navasota.

The band formed as mariachis about 12 years ago in Juarez, Mexico, and continued when members moved north to LA. The lineup has changed over the years, its profile rising with articles in National Geographic and Rolling Stone en Español as well as an appearance as contestants in the 10th season of television's "America's Got Talent."

Vera, one of the group's two Texans, joined six years ago and now serves as the band's manager as well as violinist. Rounding out the band are current members Coco Caliente, Diablo Huero, Kiko Cane and Paco Halen, stage names that spoof the band's rock and Spanish-speaking bloodlines.

Metalachi's song list is weighed with heavy metal standards such as "Master of Puppets," "Immigrant Song," "Crazy Train" and "Ace Of Spades," tapping Metallica, Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne, Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden and more in the process. There's a couple of mariachi standards that also get thrown in and most fans don't seem to draw lines on what's what.

"It's a very mixed audience. Some have never seen mariachi. Some have never seen rock ’n’ roll," said Vera. "It seems like the combination is more universal than one or the other ... We're just there to have fun."

Metalachi's Waco appearance comes as the band's summer tour swings through Texas. That tour winds up Aug. 21.