CANCELED: Austin's Shinyribs in Down Low mode for Waco show

“Having that steel guitar in my life pulled me back to my country influences,” he said. “The show has more of my Gourds stuff and is a good place for me to try new stuff, play some longtime favorites and some unusual covers — well, yet more unusual covers.”

Russell, a champion of crowd-pleasing, hip-swinging, foot-tapping music, has played in different configurations over time, but changes forced by COVID-19 over the last year or so — last-minute cancellations, venue capacity restrictions and the like — have made flexibility the byword for musicians performing live.

A touring schedule frozen for the first months of the pandemic began to thaw last spring and by May the rhythm-driven band was getting back in rhythm. Then the vaccinated Russell came down with COVID-19 in July and Shinyribs was sidelined again.

This fall brought Russell and his players a more consistent schedule and enthusiastic crowds. A switch to in-ear monitors for Russell and band members rather than stage speakers also has transformed their live show. “We can hear each other so much better,” he said.