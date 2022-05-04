CANCELED: Freddie Steady Krc returns to Waco with free-wheeling ‘Dandy’ album

Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 in the band, Freddie Steady Krc will not play Saturday's show at Texas Music Cafe. The concert will continue with Shadylyn and Garden Party. Refunds will be provided, according to a Facebook post.

Austin musician Freddie Steady Krc last played "Texas Music Cafe" and Waco in January 2020 and a lot has happened since then.

He has a new Freddie Steady Revue lineup and a new album, "Dandy," that he's promoting. What's not new is an affection for Waco since his time here in the early ’70s, playing in a band called Tucson, and an anticipation on performing here again. "I'm really looking forward to coming to Waco," he said, speaking by phone from his home in Buda. "I love coming to visit there."

Krc (pronounced KIRCH) returns for a "Texas Music Cafe" performance Saturday with a revue lineup of David Hargraves on guitar, Chris Johnson on bass, Jack McVey on drums and Howard Kalish on violin. What they'll do is the sort of free-wheeling musical mixing that has characterized much of Krc's music — and Texas music, for that matter — during a career of more than four decades.

"It's sort of a grab bag of styles: power pop, Americana, country, Tex-Mex, folk and ..." he paused to think, or maybe invent, "faux jazz."

That could also characterize Krc's album "Dandy," created while much of the music world stopped as the pandemic spread. "It's 'Prose from the Pandemic' or 'Sonnets from the Shutdown,'" he joked, although he's clearly proud of the work.

Krc recorded the 11-song album at the Buda studio of Layton DePenning and it brought together talents from several old friends, who either played in Krc's bands over the years or played alongside him as he drummed for Jerry Jeff Walker, B.W. Stevenson or Roky Erickson. He co-wrote several songs with John Inmon, a bandmate not only from Jerry Jeff Walker's Lost Gonzo Band, but one from Krc's Shakin’ Apostles. The album also features revue member Hargraves, keyboardist Floyd Domino, DePenning on bass and guitar, and Bill Kirchen, a former guitarist with Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen.

Among the cuts are the bongo-accented "I've Been Framed," which he spins as the origin of "beatnik rock," and "The Girl Who Wore a Violet Crown," which can be read alternately as an ode to a woman or Austin, which Krc and his family left a few years ago for the quieter life of nearby Buda.

"Dandy" isn't the only album release this year for the 67-year-old Krc, who also heads the SteadyBoy Records label that celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. SteadyBoy has five releases planned for the year, including re-released live albums by Roky Erickson and his band The Explosives and ’70s Dallas punk rockers The Nervebreakers.

Recordings aren't the same as live performances, though, and Krc encouraged his Waco fans to turn out for the show. "We'll all be wearing sequined jumpsuits. You can't see it on the internet," he quipped.

Opening for Krc and his Freddie Steady Revue are Shadylyn and Garden Party.

