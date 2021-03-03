Carl Hoover: Music for mourning — using art to express wordless emotion

Last week, the United States passed the half-million mark of COVID-19 deaths, a figure hard to wrap one’s mind around, much less mourn it. Half a million likes is a considerable achievement in social media, not so much when it comes to television viewership or national votes, but when each of those numbers represents a life ended, what does that mean. How should one feel?

The National Cathedral tried to capture the gravity of the moment, its bell tolling once for every thousand deaths, the duration of sound carrying the message of national impact, note by note by note up to 500.

Those close enough in person to hear that reported its duration lay as a shawl across the shoulders, a weight communicated through hearing.

It made me think of how music underlies so many of our memorials and solemn occasions. Buoyant music at birthdays and weddings. Mournful and thoughtful at funerals and commemorations.

So what music does one play to remember 500,000?

Classical came to mind, largely because it’s the go-to music in our culture for religious services and somber community events. It can be sad and moving, with words and without, and carries a weight that’s hard to find in pop music.