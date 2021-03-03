Carl Hoover: Music for mourning — using art to express wordless emotion

Last week, the United States passed the half-million mark of COVID-19 deaths, a figure hard to wrap one’s mind around, much less mourn it. Half a million likes is a considerable achievement in social media, not so much when it comes to television viewership or national votes, but when each of those numbers represents a life ended, what does that mean. How should one feel?
The National Cathedral tried to capture the gravity of the moment, its bell tolling once for every thousand deaths, the duration of sound carrying the message of national impact, note by note by note up to 500.
Those close enough in person to hear that reported its duration lay as a shawl across the shoulders, a weight communicated through hearing.
It made me think of how music underlies so many of our memorials and solemn occasions. Buoyant music at birthdays and weddings. Mournful and thoughtful at funerals and commemorations.
So what music does one play to remember 500,000?
Classical came to mind, largely because it’s the go-to music in our culture for religious services and somber community events. It can be sad and moving, with words and without, and carries a weight that’s hard to find in pop music.
I asked the question of several of those in Waco immersed in classical music and repertoire for their thoughts.
Waco Symphony Association music director and Baylor University’s conductor-in-residence Stephen Heyde found several numbers come quickly to mind. Samuel Barber’s anguishing “Adagio for Strings.” American composer George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings,” recently performed by the Baylor Symphony’s string section. The final movement of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, “The Pathetique.”
Ravel’s “Pavane for a Dead Princess.” Rachmaninoff’s “Vespers.”
Music that’s slow and in a musical register close to that of the human voice often proves effective in carrying emotion, he noted. Though defining how it does so is hard to put into words, music’s “ability to express the inexpressible” is one of its defining qualities and the reason we use it in our deepest moments, Heyde said.
For Lise Uhl, chair of McLennan Community College’s performing arts division, music with words deepens its ability to speak to the soul, with the repertoire expanded by choral and vocal solos. Brahms’ “Requiem” and its sweeping fourth movement. Mozart’s song “Abend Empfingen.” Brahms’ “Four Serious Songs.” The aching “Lacrimosa” of the Mozart “Requiem.”
“We’re lucky to be singers,” she noted.
Both Uhl and Heyde pointed out that the personal history and context of a song or piece was important to consider. A Tony Bennett song special to Uhl’s mother proved an emotional moment at her funeral, she recalled, while Chet Atkins’ song about a son and his father, “I Still Can’t Say Goodbye,” touches Heyde at every hearing.
The Barber “Adagio,” Arvo Pärt’s “Requiem for Benjamin Britten” and Rachmaninoff’s “All-Night Vigil” came quickly to mind for Baylor School of Music Dean Gary Mortenson, who noted in the process music’s innate, irreplaceable ability to meet a deeply human need for communicating the loss and sadness of the pandemic. Lives lost, lives altered, the experience of isolation and distancing from loved ones — all could use music to mend the spirit, he said.
“Music has filled the breath of things we can’t find words for,” he said. “It’s one thing human beings do to stay healthy. It helps ground us and brings equilibrium.”
A Barber string piece. A Brahms symphony. A country song. 500 peals of a church bell. 500,000 deaths.
We need to take time and listen.