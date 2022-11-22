Carl Hoover: Thanks, Heyde and Denk, for musical memories

This is either a very late concert review, an acknowledgement of Stephen Heyde’s final appearance as Waco Symphony Orchestra music director or a thank-you in time for Thanksgiving.

Or all of the above.

Heyde said goodbye to WSO audiences at its Nov. 10 concert, closing 35 years at its head, a tenure that saw the Waco orchestra mature into a sterling regional orchestra, appearances by national and world-class performers and a repertoire that not only presented classical masterworks, but new works and pieces less well-known.

The concert summed up much of that in its two-hour span. Heyde’s last program featured the familiar in Humperdinck’s “Prelude to ‘Hansel and Gretel”; the new, to orchestra and audience at least, in Boris Blacher’s “Orchestral Variations on a Theme of Paganini”; a lesser-known work by a familiar composer, Samuel Barber’s “Essay No. 2”; and a work by a master played by a master in Mozart’s 25th Piano Concerto, brilliantly illuminated by guest pianist Jeremy Denk.

The audience was primed to thank Heyde from the beginning, giving him a standing ovation immediately after he walked on stage to conduct the opening work, the first of several for the evening.

The concert’s first half, solidly played, also showed some of the hallmarks of the WSO under Heyde’s leadership: top-notch play from woodwind and brass principals leading their sections and a full string section adding depth and texture.

At intermission, the Waco Symphony Association presented the music director with its Golden Baton Award for outstanding service to the symphony, the second such award for Heyde and redesigned for the occasion. Heyde took the opportunity to share the praise, noting that an orchestra is a collective effort, from its administration and support to the artistic coordination of its players. “The musicians — they are the real musical heroes,” he said.

Denk and the orchestra turned the second half and the Mozart concerto into an illuminating lesson in the inner workings of music, thanks in large part to the pianist’s unceasing interaction with it as both listener and performer. His body did the former, swaying in tempo with orchestral passages, Denk nodding or smiling knowingly at the audience, a free hand almost conducting to himself.

An exquisite sense of dynamics and impeccable articulation seemed to unlock the composer’s intent in his play, defining each voice running through the interplay with the orchestra. A left hand that would not go gentle into that good night refused to let the rippling arpeggios executed by the right from drowning out an anchor tied to the orchestra.

The voices contained in Mozart’s composition came alive under Denk’s fingers, and his glances to the audience seem to show Mozart’s mind at work: You like this? Well, what about this? And remember that phrase from back then — ha ha, here it is again.

It felt, uncannily, like music caught in the very act of its creation. At times one felt Denk needed a third arm simply to bring out all the music inside him and the Mozart.

Denk complemented his Mozart with an encore of Scott Joplin and Louis Chauvin’s “Heliotrope Bouquet” — a nice Texas touch in Joplin — a ragtime finale that Denk transformed into a silky dialogue between hands, a conversation to savor.

In the end, the pianist provided perhaps the greatest illustration of Heyde’s decades of leadership, playing with the joy and zest that’s found in music making at its highest.

It’s what Heyde and his musicians often brought to Waco audiences and something not accomplished without hard work, vision and focus.

That collective effort has brought the WSO to its 60th year, providing momentum into its future. It’s a reminder of how many things, musical and non-musical, that add zest and joy to our community come from the combined effort of others.

In the music of gratitude that’s the predominant melody of Thanksgiving, I’ll add a note of thanks for that.