Central Texas Choral Society broadens with Broadway in Monday concert

The Central Texas Choral Society’s fall concert on Monday shows the group expanding from the concert hall to the stage with a program of songs from Broadway and stage musicals plus the addition of two Baylor University ensembles.

“A Grand Night for Singing,” a title drawn from a song from the musical “State Fair,” has the 60-voice community choir broadening its musical reach beyond classical music and past performances of choral works by Handel, Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart, Vivaldi and Bernstein.

“Our board felt like a segment of the community wanted to hear more Broadway stuff,” explained director David Guess.

Last year, the chorus began returning to its fall and spring concerts after the pandemic had put performances and rehearsals on ice for much of a season. On a national level, the pandemic’s effect on choirs and audiences caused some choral groups to reconsider traditional ways of doing things. “The idea of a choir standing and singing for an hour is changing, and it was happening before the pandemic,” Guess said.

Monday’s concert brings a touch of musical variety with the addition of the a cappella vocal jazz/pop ensemble Baylor VirtuOSO and the Baylor Theatre Arts department’s Musical Theatre Workshop group to the program. The chorus will sing “Sondheim! A Choral Celebration,” a medley drawing from seven Stephen Sondheim musicals, a tribute to the famed Broadway composer who died last November; “Irving Berlin’s America,” a medley from another great Broadway composer; plus songs from “State Fair,” “Candide” and “West Side Story.”

The chorus’ women will sing a song from “The Music Man” while the men will perform one from “Les Misérables.”

Baylor VirtuOSO will add a selection of Disney stage songs and a number from “Dear Evan Hansen” while the musical theater workshop, led by director Lauren Weber, will perform pieces from “Waitress” and “Chicago.”

A small combo of two keyboards, drums and bass guitar will provide accompaniment. Five soloists, a duet and a trio will punctuate the ensemble performances with songs from “Spring Awakening,” “Hamilton,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “She Loves Me,” “Les Mis,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’” and “Company.” The chorus will sing from several stage platforms rather than risers.

The Christmas season may see the CTCS sing again in the “Sing-Along Messiah” held Dec. 11 at Seventh and James Baptist Church and a possible performance at one of Historic Waco’s houses, the director said.