Chris Colston revamps show with new music in Waco return

Chris Colston

East Texas singer-songwriter Chris Colston and his band bring a new album’s worth of songs to Saturday’s show at The Backyard.

Texas country singer-songwriter Chris Colston frequently throws in a new song or two into his standard concert set to keep the live show fresh for audience and band alike.

Saturday’s show offers more than one or two new songs: Colston aims to preview his new album, targeted for release in late summer.

“We’ll have new songs and a new set,” he said, speaking from the Dallas-Fort Worth area while on the road to a show. After a couple of years punctuated by COVID-19 pauses and disruptions, the East Texas native and his five-piece band are getting back into the swing of things, touring in support of a new album written during the downtime.

Colston’s live shows give the gritty roots-rocker space to test new material before fans and usually the reaction is positive, confirming his songwriting sense. Sometimes, there’s a surprise, such as when an audience started singing along on the chorus several verses in. “We weren’t sure (fans) wouldn’t go along with it, but by the end of the song, they were singing it back to us,” he said.

In addition to writing a new album, Colston spent his COVID-19 breaks fine-tuning his touring strategy. After several years opening for the likes of Koe Wetzel, Casey Donahew and Parker McCollum, and buoyed by the success of his 2020 debut “Bombs Away,” the country performer has been revisiting those cities and venues, but this time as headliner.

Saturday night’s show at The Backyard finds him and his band on the front end of their summer tour and after the release of singles like “Goodbye Gasoline” and “Hate Me In My Hometown.”

He’s building from his strength of East Texas, College Station, Waco, Lubbock and Nacogdoches to other college cities: Fayetteville, Arkansas, Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Manhattan, Kansas, the homes of, respectively, the University of Arkansas, Oklahoma State University and Kansas State University.

This summer he’s testing the waters outside the state, with shows penciled in for Birmingham, Alabama, and Starkville, Mississippi. Why college towns? Colston said those audiences have been quick to respond to his music when he’s opening for other acts. “I think it’s our live show,” he said.

Waco fans know what he’s talking about and they’ll get a good dose of new material in Saturday’s concert. “We do it so stuff doesn’t get stagnant,” he said.

Chris Colston

When, where: 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Tickets: $15 and $25, available online at stubwire.com.

