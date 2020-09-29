Chris Tomlin sings to drive-in audience

Those attending — tickets are sold by the vehicle with a maximum of six people — can watch the concert from their cars or trucks or seated outside in lawn chairs or truck beds, as long as they’re within the parking space, Chandler said.

Those leaving their space to buy concessions or go to the portable restrooms must wear masks.

No outside food or drink will be allowed, but food trucks will sell both on-site. Food providers planning to be present at the concert include Waffle Chic, Pop’s Lemonade, Waco Cha, Heart of Texas Dog House, 900 Degrees Pizzeria, Gelu Italian Ice and Chick-fil-A.

Proceeds from the concert and an accompanying silent auction will go toward Restoration Gateway’s work with people in Uganda. The amount raised this year will go toward orphan care and vocational training, Chandler said. Last year’s fundraising concert with Kari Jobe, an indoor one, raised $216,000, she said.

VIP parking already has sold out, but more than 200 general admission spaces were available earlier in the week. The concert will take place rain or shine, an advantage of a drive-in event, but organizers expect fair weather for the show and enough space to keep COVID concerns at bay.

“Right now, we are really grateful for the creativity that we were able to have something you can do to your comfort level,” Chandler said.

