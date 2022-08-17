Classie Ballou tribute Sunday at The Backyard

More than a dozen Waco-area musicians will pay tribute to the late Waco guitarist and performer Classie Ballou on his birthday in a concert from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. Admission is a donation at the door.

Johnny Joe Ramos will start the music at noon followed by a lineup including Ethan Smith and The Dirt Road Rebellion, Gordon Collier Band, Junior and the Starlights, John Dempsy, North of Navasota, Cam’Ron and Darker Shade Zydeco, Eargasm, and the Huser Brother Band in roughly 30-minute sets.

Ballou’s daughter CaCean and her Dirty Crawfish Band will play the final set to close the concert, beginning at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Classie Ballou, a fixture in the Waco music community for more than 50 years with his guitar playing, engaging personality and warmth, died July 27. He was 84.