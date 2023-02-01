Cody Canada finding sweet spot in present as Departed returns to Waco

Memories of the past may steer many fans to his concerts, but for Cody Canada, head of the band the Departed and former frontman for ’90s Texas Red Dirt music pioneers Cross Canadian Ragweed, there’s no time like the present.

Canada and the Departed come back to their familiar Waco stomping grounds, The Backyard, on Saturday night, but it’s slightly different than past shows with the inclusion of two sons in the band.

The two, 17-year-old Dierks and 14-year-old Willy, often sit in with their dad in his shows when they’re not performing in their own band, Waves. Not only do they bring family support and their own musicianship, but they also bring ears and hearts tuned to a newer generation.

His sons’ interest in hard rock led to a family pastime during Canada’s time off the road, following heavy metal bands like Slipknot and attending nearly 10 metal festivals a year. Rock’s long been a passion for Canada — “We’ve always been a rock band with country influences,” he noted — but found the fans who follow the scene engaging on their own. “The metal community is unlike anything I’ve seen — so sweet, loving and caring,” he said, speaking by phone last week from Key West, where he, his sons and the Departed were playing at the Mile 0 Fest.

Canada has a fan following of his own, but he struggled to keep them after Cross Canadian Ragweed dissolved in 2010 and Canada formed a new band, the Departed. Those fans wouldn’t let him turn his back on the CCR hits they liked and his shows now blend old favorites from CCR and the Departed with the newer music he’s still writing.

He recently revisited some of those old favorites in re-recording his 2004 album “Soul Gravy,” one of CCR’s first hits and one recorded at the time somewhat on the fly. Nearly two decades of seasoning those songs in live performance, plus remembering what he originally wanted at the time, led Canada to secure the rights to the album’s songs and re-record them, with Randy Rogers, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Ryan Snipes joining in, and Lee Ann Womack returning on “Sick and Tired.”

The remastered album arrived last summer to fans’ delight and Canada’s satisfaction, but he finds himself conflicted on what’s next: His audiences say they want a new album, but wise music industry veterans advise the industry is more single-driven these days.

“They say think about an album if you think it will sell three million copies or more,” he said. “Otherwise, you’ll find yourself with a warehouse full of CDs.”

Downtime during the pandemic gave Canada the chance to build out the studio in his New Braunfels home where he can do his own recording while his wife Shannon manages his business and runs her School of Rock for budding young musicians.

Recording song by song rather than by album project fits his schedule and although he doesn’t rule out a new album in the future, he’s happy with the present and as much of the future as he can see.

The calendar ahead has an acoustic tour, full band shows, some with his sons, and some recording with his bass player Jeremy Plato. While striving for satisfaction is a lyrical thread in country rock, in real life Canada can’t argue about where he finds himself.

“I feel like it’s the best that it’s been,” he said.