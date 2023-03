Texas country star Cody Jinks, recently named Independent Artist of the Year by Music Row magazine, performs Saturday night at the Extraco Events Center. Opening for him are Erin Viancourt at 6:30 and Josh Meloy at 7:15 p.m. with Jinks taking the stage at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45, available at extracoeventscenter.com.