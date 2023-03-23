A month into its national tour, Nashville indie rock band Colony House makes a stop Friday in a city with some sentimental meaning for the band: Waco.

Band leader Caleb Chapman, son of Christian contemporary songwriter and performer Steven Curtis Chapman, explains. "Waco is beloved to our band for many reason. My sister (Emily) is a Baylor graduate. Common Grounds was our first out-of-town show and Scott (Mills) and Will (Chapman) are married to Baylor graduates," he said in a recent phone interview.

It's their first show at the Waco Hippodrome, a new venue for them, and approaching sellout status. The combination promises to continue the band's current touring vibe of being back on the road with a new album and that's a good feeling. "It almost feels like a new start," Chapman said.

The album putting the wind in Colony House's sails is "Cannonballers," an 11-song work whose seed was planted during the pandemic shutdown and after the band's film project "Everybody Is Looking for Some Light," but whose fruit doesn't sound like a pandemic album.

Chapman and his colleagues — brother Will on drums, Mills on guitars, Caleb on lead vocals and guitar, and Parke Cottrell on keyboards — found themselves back in their home base of Nashville (actually, nearby Franklin) with plenty of time to spend with family and revisiting childhood haunts. "We were home for the first time in almost 10 years and never the entire year. I think we fell in love again with Tennessee," he said. "('Cannonballers') is a love letter to our home," he said.

"Cannonballers," whose name comes from the Wabash Cannonball two-loop rollercoaster at the Opryland USA theme park, has a buoyant energy with a surf-rock flavor at times. It's the band's fourth album and more of a considered, collective effort. "It's all really hands-on from beginning to end. We spent a lot of time and money making sure it's our best album yet," the lead singer said. "I think we were more confident in ourselves and that's when the magic happens."

The concerts promoting it, which precede the band's debut at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in September, also represent a major effort. "It's the biggest tour, the biggest production. (The show) is a lot of fun with twists and turns, a rock ’n’ roll show," Chapman said, adding it's the necessary final piece to writing and recording. "The album's not completed until you play it for people."