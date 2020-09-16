Curtis Grimes getting back in tempo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas country singer Curtis Grimes isn't one to dwell on the dark side of life, which may be one reason his music does well on the radio and online.

Grimes has 10 No. 1 hits on Texas country charts, a No. 1 song on a Christian country music chart and more than 30 million Spotify streams. So when asked about the impact that COVID-19 shutdowns have had on him and his band, he has a silver lining at hand.

"I made a goal of finding time with my kiddos," he said in a phone interview from his San Antonio-area home. "I took advantage of the time down and did some landscaping around the house, yard work and built a fence."

It was a different experience for wife Brooke, daughter Blakely and new son Cason to find Dad home on Friday and Saturday nights, but it was also time that Curtis enjoyed.

He didn't put his music totally away. Grimes did some performing on livestream shows — "It seems like they would fall right at dinner time," he recalled — and as a contestant in the national singing competition "The Voice" in 2011, performing in front of a camera is something that he's done before.