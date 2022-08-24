Dallas organist dedicates new St. Alban's organ in Sunday concert

On organist Bradley Hunter Welch’s return Sunday to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, where he served as organist during his years at Baylor University, he’s going to pull out the stops — literally.

Welch will play the dedicatory concert for St. Alban’s new $1.2 million organ at 4 p.m. Sunday and, as befits a dedicatory concert, intends to show off what the new instrument can do, from its dynamic range to tonal colors and voices operated by stops.

“In so many ways, it’s a dream come true now, to come back and hear this instrument fill the room,” Welch said. “It’s really a crown jewel in the pipe organ scene in Waco.”

Built by California-based Schoenstein & Co., which has built more organs for Episcopalian churches and their Anglican music repertoire than for any other denomination. The St. Alban’s organ has three manuals, 27 voices or stops, and a movable console that can make the organ and organist more visible to audiences for concerts and other special occasions.

“It’s truly a world-class organ — the best instrument in the Central Texas area,” said Eugene Lavery, the church’s organist and choir master. The church has used the new organ in its worship services since late spring, he said.

The 47-year-old Welch, resident organist for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and artist-in-residence for Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church, studied organ at Baylor University under organ virtuosa Joyce Jones from 1993 to 1997, going on to graduate studies at Yale University School of Music.

St. Alban’s at the time had carpeting and unsealed cinderblock walls in its sanctuary, surfaces notorious for absorbing sound. Not only is there a new organ, but tile floors and hardwood surfaces far better at reflecting sound. In addition to the main rank of organ pipes near the front of the sanctuary, there’s an antiphonal division in the rear balcony. The result envelops listeners in sound. “It’s like being in a warm bath,” Lavery said.

Sunday’s hourlong program samples organ styles, composers (two German, two American, two French and two English ones) and choral accompaniment. Among the composers featured are J.S. Bach, Edward Elgar, Marcel Dupré, Herbert Howells, Charles-Marie Widor, Max Drischner, Raymond Haan and Frederick Swann.

Welch said the Schoenstein organ demonstrates the company’s ability to match an organ to its space. For the mid-sized St. Alban’s sanctuary, the organ marries a wide palette of tonal color to a dynamic range that stretches from whisper to pew-rumbling loudness. Its voices can mimic the tones of flutes, woodwinds, trumpets and string instruments. “It has a lot more variety and color that you might expect,” Welch said.