David Crowder part of Cotton Bowl celebration

It's not Waco and not really a homecoming, but for Waco fans of Christian singer-songwriter David Crowder, his set in Together ’22 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas may be close enough.

Crowder and his current band will be part of the performing lineup for Together ’22, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Explo ’72, a Christian rally with evangelist Billy Graham and Bill Bright, founder of Campus Crusade.

Some feel the event, which drew more than 100,000 young people, may have sparked the youth-driven Jesus movement of the 1970s and help fuel interest in what became the contemporary Christian music genre.

For Crowder, it's more a continuation of his decades of making alt-rock worship and praise music for college students and twentysomethings, something he built into a national following during his years in Waco as head of the David Crowder Band.

He comes to Dallas while touring in support of his new album "Milk & Honey," recorded largely online during months of pandemic lockdowns and disruptions.

"I think it's one of my best, but I hope I never have to make one like that again," he said in a phone interview from his home in Atlanta.

The album takes inspiration from the story of Israel's deliverance from Egyptian slavery in the book of Exodus, a deliverance followed by decades in the wilderness before reaching the promised land, a land of "milk and honey."

He wanted a rich choral effect for the album, but with the pandemic making group singing hard to pull off, he ended up using technology to create the sound. The result suggests a choir from the future, he said.

Touring "Milk & Honey" has brought back the crowd effect he missed during the pandemic: live, enthusiastic audiences. "It's pretty amazing and affirming, the exuberance and happiness that exists when you're together live. It makes a richer experience. It feels like the lid is off," he said.

Crowder spent some 20 years in Waco, working with the fledgling University Baptist Church from its start in 1995 and writing and playing a contemporary worship music aimed at college listeners. He and his wife Toni left in 2012 to move to Atlanta, where he's been involved with former Houston and Waco pastor Louie Giglio and Passion City Church.

During his time in Atlanta, Crowder has released four solo albums, with songs like "I Am," "Come as You Are" and "In the House" landing in the Top 5 on Christian music charts. He's found writing collaborations that have stretched him, he said, and is at work on a Christmas album. "It's light-hearted and I'm excited," he said.

