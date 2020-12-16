Distanced symphony offers Christmas music on TV special

Fans of the Waco Symphony Orchestra will get to hear some of its musicians for the first time in nearly a year at 4 p.m. Sunday when they play on a special episode of “Texas Music Cafe: Destination Waco” on KXXV-TV.
The hourlong program, which will be repeated at 11 a.m. Christmas Day, won’t feature the whole orchestra, but four ensembles drawn from it with the Waco Symphony Youth Orchestra playing as well.
Rather than performances from a single venue, such as the WSO’s longtime home at Waco Hall, the program features WSO and WSYO players at different locations across the city.
For WSO Music Director Stephen Heyde and the Waco Symphony Association, the taped television special represents months of behind-the-scenes planning, effort and continual adaptation.
“We wanted people to realize we’re still here, give music to the community and provide an opportunity to play and earn some money for our musicians,” he said.
Community measures taken last spring to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 forced postponement of the orchestra’s last two spring concerts. While limitations on gatherings size effectively prevented concerts with more than a handful of attendees, coronavirus precautions and scientific research also seriously constrained the orchestra’s rehearsals and performances.
Sunday’s program will show some of those measures in action. Musicians are masked, spaced at least 6 feet apart and do not share music stands. Given research that indicates woodwind instruments are more likely to create aerosols containing the virus, the WSO’s woodwind section didn’t play at all.
Participating in the television taping were the WSO’s string and percussion ensembles, a brass ensemble, a brass jazz quartet and the youth orchestra.
Baylor University’s coronavirus protocols this year limited Waco Hall to use only by university groups, causing the symphony to look for other places to play, which, given the stage space needed to spread musicians apart, proved a challenge.
Joseph Gastler, director of strategy for marketing firm Four Columns, a social media adviser for the WSO and a bassoonist himself, led efforts to coordinate recording of performances at various locations.
The string ensemble played in the First Baptist Church of Waco sanctuary. Brass players used the Doris Miller Memorial as a stage. Percussionists played at McLennan Community College’s outdoor Bosque River Stage. The youth orchestra performed in the Waco Convention Center and a brass jazz quartet set up in One Day Bar.
The “Texas Music Cafe” program features a mix of classical pieces by Dvorak, Gustav Holst and Mozart, plus holiday music, with a closing number familiar to those who’ve attended the WSO’s holiday concerts.
Rather than bemoan a sidelined concert season this year, Heyde finds himself optimistic. Extra donations from symphony supporters helped cover losses from last spring’s two canceled concerts, which have been moved to March and April this spring.
Trying to figure out how and where to perform in the interim called for new ideas about presentation and performance. For classical music organizations looking to their future, that’s a good thing, Heyde said. “One of the benefits is that we’re rethinking ways to present music. We’re being forced to adapt and I’m pleased about that,” he said.
Faced with similar constraints on student performances and rehearsals, Baylor’s School of Music expanded its footprint online. Unable to present its traditional Christmas at Baylor concert, the school created a series of short video vignettes of holiday music for online presentation. “I’m convinced more people are hearing that than were coming to our concerts,” said Heyde, who’s also Baylor’s conductor in residence.
The willingness of people to help the WSO during a difficult time showed Heyde a supportive community that leaves him optimistic for 2021. “I’m encouraged. We’re going to come back,” he said. “We’re a generous people and a people who care.”
