Distanced symphony offers Christmas music on TV special

Fans of the Waco Symphony Orchestra will get to hear some of its musicians for the first time in nearly a year at 4 p.m. Sunday when they play on a special episode of “Texas Music Cafe: Destination Waco” on KXXV-TV.

The hourlong program, which will be repeated at 11 a.m. Christmas Day, won’t feature the whole orchestra, but four ensembles drawn from it with the Waco Symphony Youth Orchestra playing as well.

Rather than performances from a single venue, such as the WSO’s longtime home at Waco Hall, the program features WSO and WSYO players at different locations across the city.

For WSO Music Director Stephen Heyde and the Waco Symphony Association, the taped television special represents months of behind-the-scenes planning, effort and continual adaptation.

“We wanted people to realize we’re still here, give music to the community and provide an opportunity to play and earn some money for our musicians,” he said.