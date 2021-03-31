Documentary on Waco record producer Tom Wilson may come to town

For the 32-year-old Burke, a freelance writer and former radio producer with M&M Broadcasting, and Keep Waco Loud music advocates Katie Selman and Jacob Green, Wilson’s relative invisibility in music history was something that needed to be addressed. Joined by podcast producer Mike Hamilton and his Rogue Media Network, the three created a nine-episode podcast series, “Invisible Icon: The Tom Wilson Story,” hosted by Travvis Scott and with Lindsay Liepman of KXXV-TV as an additional executive producer.

“Our one big goal was we wanted people to know (Wilson’s) name,” Selman said.

The team researched Wilson’s Waco family history to supplement the trail the 6’4” music producer blazed on both coasts, connecting with son Tom Wilson III and grandson Tom Wilson IV. Wilson III now lives in Houston while his son is a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio, Burke said.

The series debuted last summer and feedback, including some from Wilson’s family and Crenshaw, has been positive, Selman said.