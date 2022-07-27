Elvis tribute returns to Waco Hippodrome, bigger in size

Loyal Elvis Presley fans have fueled the Waco success of tribute performer Al Joslin, to the tune of seven shows at the Waco Hippodrome since 2016.

Show number eight, the “Ultimate 45th Anniversary Elvis Tribute,” arrives Saturday night and the Houston-based performer promises this one offers even more. “Each time gets bigger and bigger,” he said.

Saturday’s show will feature an 11-person entourage backing up the Elvis performer, including a horn section and “Shake Rattle and Roll,” a four-woman backing vocal ensemble who will open the show with songs from the ’50s and ’60s.

Joslin’s larger tribute hopes to ride the momentum of two summer events on the Elvis fan calendar: the 45th anniversary of the rock ’n’ roll icon’s death on Aug. 16 and the release of director Baz Luhrmann’s popular film “Elvis,” with Austin Butler in the starring role. “Elvis” has earned more than $210 million at the box office since its June release.

His show captures two signature periods in the star entertainer’s career. The first half, with Joslin outfitted in black leather, salutes Elvis’ famed 1968 comeback television special. The second pays homage to Elvis’ 1970s concerts, complete with sequined jumpsuits and scarves tossed into the audience.

The two halves span some 35 songs, with the mix of rock ’n’ roll, gospel, country, blues and pop that Joslin said was a mainstay of Elvis’ 1970s concerts. Another major part of Joslin’s, and Elvis’, shows is interaction with the audience. “It’s like constant entertainment. The Elvis show is very interactive,” he said. “It should be an action-packed night.”

Joslin’s Waco performance precedes his participation next month in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Competition held in Memphis, Tennessee, the city where the performer lived in his Graceland mansion for most of his career.

Judges will evaluate the Elvis contestants on appearance, stage presence, charisma and vocals. While thousands have tried to mirror the famed entertainer’s performance style in the decades since his death, they can only get so close and time and experience often are crucial factors. “Nobody looks like Elvis exactly. Nobody moves like Elvis exactly,” Joslin said. “It does take time (to look natural).”

And Elvis fans, old and young, still turn out. A July 13 article by Bloomberg business columnist Joseph Mysak Jr. notes that declining tourist attendance at Graceland, hit hard by COVID-19 over the last two years, led to a recent default in municipal bonds pegged to sustained tourism. Still, pre-pandemic attendance averaged a half-million visitors more than 40 years after Elvis’ death.

Joslin said his own audiences continue to turn out even as he rebuilds from a COVID-19 concert pause, estimating about a third of his predominantly Baby Boomer crowd are fans 40 years and younger.

“Elvis is still at the forefront of people’s minds,” he said.