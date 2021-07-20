Flametrick Subs brings hot rockabilly to Waco show

Satan's Cheerleaders won't be dancing when Austin-based trio Flametrick Subs starts their show at Rogue Media Studios Saturday night but that won't mean a drop in the energy or zaniness.

That comes with the territory for the Flametrick Subs and as live entertainment begins to warm up after a year chilled by COVID-19 restrictions, the band is ready to go. "Everybody's happy to be back playing," said Jennifer O'Brien, the group's stand-up drummer who slams her snare under the name Moriarti October.

She's joined by guitarist and lead singer Buster Crash (Mike Condon) and stand-up bassist Lefty DeMarco (Kevin Rominger), who combine for a lively rockabilly, sometimes psychobilly, always rocking sound.

"Think of a B-side horror movie," explained O'Brien, a Hallsburg native who took over the trio's drumming duties about five years ago.

The trio's performed without the visual touch added by their go-go'ing cheerleaders for about a year and a half, but that's not to say there's not plenty to watch between lead singer Buster, up-front drummer Moriarti and one-handed (literally) bassist Lefty. "We feel like we do a pretty good job," O'Brien said.