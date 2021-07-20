Flametrick Subs brings hot rockabilly to Waco show

Satan's Cheerleaders won't be dancing when Austin-based trio Flametrick Subs starts their show at Rogue Media Studios Saturday night but that won't mean a drop in the energy or zaniness.
That comes with the territory for the Flametrick Subs and as live entertainment begins to warm up after a year chilled by COVID-19 restrictions, the band is ready to go. "Everybody's happy to be back playing," said Jennifer O'Brien, the group's stand-up drummer who slams her snare under the name Moriarti October.
She's joined by guitarist and lead singer Buster Crash (Mike Condon) and stand-up bassist Lefty DeMarco (Kevin Rominger), who combine for a lively rockabilly, sometimes psychobilly, always rocking sound.
"Think of a B-side horror movie," explained O'Brien, a Hallsburg native who took over the trio's drumming duties about five years ago.
The trio's performed without the visual touch added by their go-go'ing cheerleaders for about a year and a half, but that's not to say there's not plenty to watch between lead singer Buster, up-front drummer Moriarti and one-handed (literally) bassist Lefty. "We feel like we do a pretty good job," O'Brien said.
Crash and then lead guitarist Clem Hoot formed Flametrick Subs in 1989 and visited Waco regularly through the 1990s, with several performances captured by the Texas Music Cafe. They've opened for the varied likes of The Cramps, Hank III, the Reverend Horton Heat, X, The Supersuckers and Dale Watson.
They've recorded six albums over those three decades, including a 2015 tribute to Cramps vocalist Lux Interior, "In the Lap of Luxury." Songs on those albums suggest the manic energy of their live shows: "Plastic Jesus," "Tijuana Cat Toss," "Creepy Dead Folk," "Too Hot to Hoot" and "Life Sucking Voodoo Women."
The trio's personnel has changed over time and its performing frequency has downshifted from its early days, but it now plays three to four shows a month across the state and as far away as Oklahoma City, O'Brien said. "It's been a blast," she said.
Opening for them Saturday is Waco post-punk rock quartet Zet Zero.