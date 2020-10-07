Floyd Joy: Bricks in the Wall tribute celebrates music, visuals of rock icons at Waco Hippodrome

For the Dallas-based Pink Floyd tribute band Bricks in the Wall, Friday night’s concert at the Waco Hippodrome comes as a rebuilding effort to a performance calendar eroded by COVID-19 precautions.

“We played (last) weekend and it was our first time since January,” said band founder and guitarist Travis Satterfield. That was in Oklahoma City and the nine-person band’s next gig on the chart is Dallas next month. “It’s venues like the Hippodrome that are trying their best.”

It’s not like Bricks in the Wall can shrink its scale easily to accommodate venues operating under new COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Satterfield’s original vision for the band, which he started in 1998, saw it as one large enough to replicate the English progressive rock band’s sprawling, multimedia live shows. “It was always live, always nine people,” he said.

Satterfield is one of two guitarists with a keyboardist, bassist, drummer, saxophonist and three backup singers rounding out the group. “It takes nearly that to cover the catalog,” he explained.