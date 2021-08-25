Full hearts, full season: Waco Symphony looks forward to complete year

At this time, concerts will not have socially distanced seating and mandated masking, although future COVID-19 surges and community measures to curb them could cause that to change.

One unanswered question is whether the WSO’s older patrons will feel comfortable enough to return to large in-person concerts, even with vaccinations and masking providing some protection. Another is whether a missing concert season will cause some symphony attendees to drop out of the routine of concertgoing.

As a result, concert programmers are emphasizing concert themes and well-known names, from Baylor University head basketball coach Scott Drew to movie actor Billy Dee Williams, as ways to pull casual concertgoers back to the symphony.

The season begins Oct. 21 with a “Vive la France” concert that has twin pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton performing Francis Poulenc’s Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra. In the concert’s second half, Drew will narrate Camille Saint-Saens’ “The Carnival of the Animals” with the Naughton sisters performing on piano.

The pops concert with America, originally part of the 2019-20 season, finds a performance date on Nov. 12 with that concert already a sellout from past sales and new ticket buyers able to attend the November date.