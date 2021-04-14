George Ducas returns to live shows in Waco, ready for spring

Friday's concert at The Backyard marks the first show in about a year for Texas country singer-songwriter George Ducas and his band, and the gap in performing can make time seem a little dislocated.

Even before the pandemic sidelined much of last year's performances and plans, time could seem fluid at a Ducas concert with a mix of his current songs and past hits, the latter often performed by other country artists, particularly those from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

A little more than a year ago, Ducas, 54, was ramping up for a 20-city tour in support of his fourth and latest album "Yellow Rose Motel," marked by his neo-traditional sound rooted in Texas and California honky-tonk, when city and state coronavirus shutdowns took touring off the table.

Ducas filled the gap with livestreamed performing, online songwriting with colleagues, a little recording and even spots on Cameo, where customers would pay a small fee for a short message or song excerpt from a celebrity. "I did about 50 of those and I'm grateful for things like that," he said in a recent phone interview.