The Gonzo Compadres, a trio that played in various combinations and times with Texas music icon Jerry Jeff Walker, stop in Waco Saturday night in their latest reunion, but it won't be a tribute show per se.

Well, actually it's sort of one, in that rambling, somewhat unpredictable but fun Gonzo way, said drummer and former Waco resident Freddie "Steady" Krc.

Krc (pronounced "Kirch"), who played with Walker off and on in the 1980s, bassist Bob Livingston and guitarist John Inmon make up the Compadres, whose latest run of reunion shows kicked off May 14 with — wait for it — a "Redneck Mother's Day" show at The Birchmere near Washington, D.C.

The Waco show, with opener Al Staehely, follows in that vein, but that's not saying fans should expect a defined set list. In fact, fans of Walker and his Lost Gonzo Band pretty much know Walker called his songs on the fly and left his band to follow along.

"There's some Jerry Jeff songs, but some old Lost Gonzo Band ones, too, and some by John, Bob and me," Krc said. There's also some Michael Martin Murphey numbers for good measure as well.

Livingston and Inmon date back to Walker's original Lost Gonzo Band in the 1970s, a fluid group that also included Gary P. Nunn and backed the likes of Walker, Murphey and Ray Wylie Hubbard, whose free-wheeling, idiosyncratic progressive country helped put Austin on the musical map.

After Livingston and Inmon left to pursue their own careers, Krc joined Walker's new Bandito Band in the early 1980s. The three first played as Walker's Gonzo Compadres in 1983 and continued for much of the next decade. During that time, Waco often was on their performing map, Krc said, particularly in the 1990s when Walker was a standing favorite for Ladies Night at the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo.

Krc would go on to other bands, including The Explosives led by Roky Erickson and his own Shakin’ Apostles and Wild Country, in addition to running a record label, SteadyBoy Records. Livingston established himself as a leading figure in Americana music, traveling extensively abroad while continuing to back a Who's Who of Texas music. Inmon's guitar work graces albums of such Texas stars as Willie Nelson, Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Robert Earl Keen, in addition to his work as a producer.

The three stay busy from their home bases — Buda for Krc, Bastrop for Inmon, Austin for Livingston — but there's a special magic when the three get together, Krc said. "It's a joy ... I put the quality of these shows on a par with anything," he said.

Opening for the trio is Houston singer-songwriter-entertainment lawyer Al Staehely, who brings a considerable reputation from his years with the bands Spirit and the Staehely Brothers in the 1970s.