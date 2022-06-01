Guitarist, songwriter Mark Winters finds life's positives in Waco tour stop

Anniversary songs aren’t a frequent catalyst to spark a career change, but then again, not many songwriters have aerospace engineering and haiku poetry in their backgrounds as does Houston guitarist Mark Winters.

Winters, who performs a solo show Thursday at Southern Roots Brewing Company, grew up a military kid who gravitated to math and science in school, yet found his grandmother encouraging a creative side that found expression in poetry, particularly haikus.

The math and science side led to a career in aerospace engineering after his graduation from Texas A&M University, but he found working in the design of military aircraft not fully satisfying. “It was not my cup of tea. There was not enough camaraderie and social elements for me,” he said in a recent phone interview from his home in Sugar Land.

In 2011, an idea to write and sing a song to his wife for their anniversary planted seeds for a career change. The writing part of the song was one thing, but the music side required something else: learning how to play an electric guitar.

“I like to jump in feet first ... I bought a guitar and gave myself six weeks to learn how to play,” he recalled, adding that his daughter aided his efforts. The experience of writing and performing hooked him and Winters began to pursue music, starting with a Houston band Agave Report. After playing with the band and its repertoire of primarily cover songs, Winters decided he needed to create and play more original music. “I realized I couldn’t sing words I couldn’t agree with,” he said.

That path, powered by light rock, led him to his first album, “Slipstream,” in 2019, and Winters was gearing up to back it when the COVID-19 pandemic smothered live performances in Texas for months. Winters persisted and now has a second album to promote, “Boundary Layer,” named for the area between a fluid and solid object where motion hangs in the balance.

His Waco show on Thursday is part of a nine-show Texas tour, with a second tour planned for August. What audiences will hear is “rock with a positive vibe,” he said, a sound that borrows from Tom Petty, John Mayer and Jason Mraz with a dash of song-storytelling and lyrics pointing to the brighter side of things. “I’m a kind of glass- three-quarters-full guy,” he said. “I see beauty and joy in life and I resonate with the good I see.”

