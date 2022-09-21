Guitarists pay tribute to overlooked jazz player Snoozer Quinn in Waco show

Guitarists Steve Howell and Dan Sumner will offer a different type of musical tribute Thursday night at Anthem Stories, one where the subject of the tribute escaped public attention for much of his life.

The subject of their musical attention is Snoozer Quinn, an obscure Louisiana musician whose distinctive fingerpicking approach to jazz guitar in the 1920s and 1930s made him a pioneer, though he made no recordings until the last weeks of his life in 1949.

Howell, a guitarist based in Marshall, was introduced to Quinn’s story only a few years ago and it was a revelation for someone with a lifelong love for rural country blues and jazz guitar. “He’s the missing link in the lineage of jazz guitar,” he explained.

At a time when most jazz guitarists came from an Italian mandolin tradition, using a pick to play the guitar and strumming chords to set a song’s rhythm for a band, Quinn brought a fingerpicking style he learned from playing clawhammer banjo as a boy in Louisiana.

Quinn had a “profoundly misshapen head,” Howell said, and a chronic problem with alcohol, both of which severely limited his career as a musician. His skill eventually led him to New York in the 1920s, where he would play with the likes of Louis Armstrong and the Dorsey brothers. Notable bandleader Paul Whiteman hired him for a time, only to use him as a player at cocktail parties rather than as a musician in Whiteman’s band. Quinn made a recording for Victor Records in 1928, but that record and its master are lost.

Quinn returned to Louisiana and spent his life playing with regional dance bands in New Orleans, Galveston, East Texas and along the Gulf Coast. He died of tuberculosis in 1949, but a friend persuaded him to record a set of songs while in a TB ward. That rare recording provided not only a sample of his musical style, but part of the repertoire behind Thursday night’s tribute.

Howell teamed with fellow guitarist Sumner, who collaborated with Katy Hobgood Ray on a biography of Quinn, to create the musical tribute. “Texas Music Cafe” director Chris Ermoian invited Howell and Sumner to bring their tribute to Waco. Howell had worked with “Texas Music Cafe” several times before and readily accepted the offer. “I’ve spent a lot of time in Waco over the years,” he said. Howell, in fact, will play with his band the Mighty Men Saturday night at the Texas Music Cafe studios, 715 Washington Ave.

Their program will feature several songs from Quinn’s recording, plus several from that era done in Quinn’s style. Included are numbers such as “Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams,” “Stormy Weather,” “Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?” “Mood Indigo,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “St. James Infirmary” and “Bye Bye Blackbird.”

The evening also will feature a dinner with a menu inspired by the New Orleans and Gulf Coast environs where Quinn spent much of his life, featuring sea bass almondine with wild rice, Waldorf salad, pineapple upside-down cake and bread pudding with whiskey sauce.

Tickets are $45, available in advance at eventbrite.com, with tickets at the door priced at $49.