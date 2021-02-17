Halston to bring Sinatra songs back to Hippodrome

Singer Dave Halston brings his Frank Sinatra tribute show, "The Sinatra Experience," to the Waco Hippodrome at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are still available from $35 to $20 at wacohippodrometheatre.thundertix.com.
Carl Hoover
Carl Hoover has covered Waco arts and entertainment, and more, for the Tribune-Herald since 1987.
