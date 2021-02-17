 Skip to main content
Halston to bring Sinatra songs back to Hippodrome
Sinatra song stylings

Singer Dave Halston brings his Frank Sinatra tribute show, "The Sinatra Experience," to the Waco Hippodrome at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are still available from $35 to $20 at wacohippodrometheatre.thundertix.com.

