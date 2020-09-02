Hippodrome hopes to boost local music

There’s music in the air this month at the Waco Hippodrome and, as weekend evening pedestrians will tell you, that’s not speaking metaphorically.

After pandemic shutdowns and slowdowns for the last five months, the downtown restaurant and theater is starting to bring live and local music back, note by note and night by night.

Last month, the Hippodrome started a Friday night Amplify Waco music night to supplement live music that’s returning on Saturday nights. That brings the venue halfway to Aaron Konzelman’s goal of live music of some sort Thursdays through Sundays.

The details are still being worked out, but Konzelman, the Hippodrome marketing and communications coordinator, aims to start a Sunday gospel music brunch later this month. He also plans to open up second-floor dining to the public with the bar expanded into more of a whiskey bar, complete with — you guessed it — live music from solo musicians and small acts.

“We want to start having live music in at least one place in the Hippodrome Thursdays through Sundays,” he said.