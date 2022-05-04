Holly Tucker and WJO blend country, jazz in Saturday show

Country music comes naturally to Waco singer and songwriter Holly Tucker, but she’s finding pop and jazz may be in her grasp as well.

Tucker, a Lorena native and Baylor University graduate with a performing career in country music, will collaborate with the Waco Jazz Orchestra as the group’s guest artist in its spring concert Saturday night at the Waco Hippodrome.

Jazz, pop and country may seem distinct and different genres to some, but they’ll find considerable overlap and blending in Saturday’s show, including Big Band arrangements of two of Tucker’s own country songs.

The 29-year-old Tucker and the 17 players in the Waco jazz ensemble have found much common ground in rehearsals for the performance. “It’s very cool. There’s lots of room for creativity (in jazz) and, honestly, there’s lots of room for mistakes, but in jazz you can take those mistakes and make something from them,” she said. “There’s so much room for grace.”

WJO director Noah Alvarado found the appreciation mutual as players heard Tucker sing in person. “At the first rehearsal, everything clicked. Jazz is kind of wide open anyway. To be honest, it feels kind of normal,” he said.

The collaboration came about at the invitation of Waco saxophonist and WJO player Greg Bashara, who had taught saxophone to Tucker when she was a Lorena school student. Bashara’s sister-in-law Mary Bashara also taught piano to Tucker when she was growing up, so there was a familiar and comfortable history behind the invitation. That combination provided the foundation for the music Tucker would later pursue as a career, she said.

Tucker’s first rehearsal with the jazz group had a surprise in store for the country singer-songwriter: WJO player Dave Wild had created instrumental arrangements for two of Tucker’s songs, “You’re in Texas” and “Rhythm of You,” both of which she’ll perform Saturday.

“It felt amazing. I’ve never heard my songs like this,” she said.

Saturday’s program will feature Tucker singing nine songs, including “Sway,” “Crazy Fever,” “At Last” and “Superstition” with three instrumental pieces by the WJO.

Tucker recently returned from a Nashville trip where she recorded more songs for a record project that the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted. She had released seven songs of the first part of the album in 2019, but the pandemic and its interruptions stalled sales and promotions while delaying its follow-up. She’s since recovered from that financial hit and is coming back to its finish, with a new single planned for a July release and the balance of the recording project set for fall.

For those who remember Tucker largely for her 2013 competitive run in the national television vocal competition “The Voice,” Saturday’s concert will catch those fans up to major changes this year. She married Spencer Brenner over Valentine’s Day weekend earlier this year — she’ll retain her stage name for performing, she says — and she’s splitting her performance career with work as a staff member at her home church, First Baptist Church of Woodway.

She’ll continue her country music singing, but Saturday’s collaboration with the jazz group is a stand-apart collaboration that’s live only, she said. “This is a one-of-a-kind, one-night-only experience. It’s not going to happen (again) for a long, long time,” she said.

