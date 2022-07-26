HomeAtLast reelin' in Steely Dan with Waco show

Rock band Steely Dan turned out some of biggest hits of the 1970s and 1980s, including “Reelin’ in the Years” and “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” but the band founded by guitarist Walter Becker and keyboardist Donald Fagen isn’t well represented in the universe of tribute bands keeping that music alive and live in the present.

Part of that may be the band only played live for two years after its first album before shifting to studio albums and session players for the next four decades. Part may be because the band’s jazz-flavored rock is deceptively complex.

The Georgetown band HomeAtLast, its named drawn from a Steely Dan cut on the 1977 album “Aja,” finds itself in that rare territory with a playlist heavy with Steely Dan covers, but musicianship that may lead the group in a different direction. HomeAtLast will perform in Waco Friday night at Freight Bar.

For 60-year-old keyboardist James Crowley, the creation of the band three years ago proved a wonderful serendipity to the New York native’s move to Texas with his wife in 2019. The move connected him to a former bandmate from Crowley’s days as a New York-area musician with a successful cover band, a side gig to a career in information technology. They both were interested in starting a band with Steely Dan songs at its core and, thanks to connections in the Austin music community, assembled such a group, with a working title of Dirty Work, within a few months.

The band later changed its name to HomeAtLast as it deepened its dive into the Steely Dan catalog.

Its first public appearance was in April 2020 — right as COVID-19 lockdowns began to put live music and venues on ice. “In hindsight, it was a blessing. It gave us time to put the building blocks in and smooth the edges out,” he said.

One rough edge happened when the group’s original drummer decided he didn’t want to expand beyond Steely Dan songs and left. HomeAtLast found his replacement in Waco drummer Steven Scheifly, who not only picked up the band’s repertoire with remarkable speed, but proved the final puzzle piece that made HomeAtLast click, Crowley said.

Completing the band are guitarists John Ardila and Derek Bagwell, and bassist and horn player Joey “Stump” Schwab.

While HomeAtLast also plays songs by the Eagles, Christopher Cross, Boz Scaggs and the Doobie Brothers, many of whom had Steely Dan connections, its core is Steely Dan’s music, which challenges its players even as it entertains its listeners. “It’s almost designed for people who know what’s under the hood,” Crowley said. “It’s an absolute joy to play Steely Dan live.”