Horn section fuels groove for sibling-led Lawrence in Waco stop at Common Grounds

Siblings Clyde and Gracie Lawrence were driving west through Nebraska as they talked about the tour leading them from their New York City home to stops at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California and, a week later, a Waco performance at Common Grounds on Wednesday.
A phone interview helped punctuate the long drive west through the Great Plains, but even without the punctuation, the pair that's at the heart of the band Lawrence, Clyde as songwriter and keyboardist and Gracie as lead vocalist, were excited to be back on the road. Excited, too, to playing before in-the-flesh audiences after the pandemic diverted their performances to online ones and kept them primarily in New York.
Not that the time at home was uneventful, though it came just after the band signed with Beautiful Mind Records in 2019. Lawrence's single "Don't Lose Sight," featured in a recent Microsoft Surface Pro 8 commercial, has topped a million views on YouTube plus more than five million streams on TikTok and four million on Spotify.
The eight-piece soul-pop band worked on a new album during the downtime, "Hotel TV," released in July 2021, and the first leg of Lawrence's fall headlining tour to promote it sold out. The two also have healthy side gigs complementing their work as Lawrence the band.
Clyde writes for film and television, with songs and scores for Disney's "Noelle," Steven Spielberg's "Animaniacs" reboot on Hulu, "Landline" and "The Rewrite" among his creations. Gracie also does film and television, but as an actor, with roles in Showtime's "Billions," CBS All Access' "One Dollar," "The Americans" and "The Good Wife"; films including "The Sitter"; and a 2009 Broadway revival of "Brighton Beach Memoirs."
That outside work shapes the music and performances of the band that carries their name, formed from the New York natives' childhood and college friends more than six years ago. "One thing I love (about writing for television and film) is that it forces me to make all sorts of different music ... music for scary movies to subtitled kids' cartoons to Disney Christmas music," said Clyde.
Gracie finds a more physical experience from her acting, one that guides her singing persona. "For an actor ... you're being a capable storyteller, working with characters and a point-of-view. You have an identity," she said.
Performing live is a special joy whose high-energy pop and rhythm-and-blues is driven in large part by a horn section. "It adds a ton of personality," Clyde commented. Although traveling and performing with a large group adds to touring expenses and complicates logistics, it's "a double-edged sword" — Band members can double as crew when loading gear and setting up, he said.
Fans love the horns, Gracie chimed in, and with the immediate feedback that a live audience provides, Lawrence live gets pretty lively — to everyone's delight. "We can pretty much guarantee having a good time," she said.