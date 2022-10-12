HOT Fair wraps up second week with country stars

The Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo heads into its second and final weekend with some high-powered country music and the final rounds of the Texas Circuit Finals rodeo on the schedule.

Regional touring acts return to the Bud Light Music Stage Thursday night with Holly Beth opening at 8 p.m. for Giovannie & the Hired Guns. Friday brings in headliner Aaron Watson with opener Tanner Usrey while country music winds up Saturday with Gary Allan and Jon Wolfe. Closing the music on Sunday is La Zenda Norteña at 8 p.m. Opening acts play at 8 p.m. with main acts at 10 p.m.

Local musicians are performing at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Wine and Beer Garden stage with others, including dance groups and entertainers, at the Hometown Stage inside the Base.

We contacted performer Gary Allan, in the second decade of a career that has featured four No. 1 hits, three platinum and five gold albums to his credit, about his upcoming fair show and the Nashville artist agreed to answer questions via email.

It's been several years since you've played the Heart O' Texas Fair. Is there a different flavor to shows you've done at fairs and festivals compared to regular concerts? Are those audiences different?

I have always made music to play it live, so I feel the flavor of the shows is the same no matter the location. However, I do feel the fairs and festivals sometimes bring in people who may not have been a fan before seeing us live. They come to the fair and then hang out to see the live show and hopefully they leave as a fan.

You're touring in support of your new album "Ruthless." What was the process of writing and recording that album like compared to past recordings? What should fans listen for?

"Ruthless" is kind of an accumulation of three separate projects. I went in and cut a bunch of songs with my engineer and co-producer Greg Droman using my road band and then went and recorded a batch of songs with Jay Joyce. We were celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Smoke Rings in the Dark" just as the ’90s trend started coming back in, so I thought it would be fun to do the last batch of songs with the "Smoke Rings" team.

We had almost all of the original musicians from "Smoke Rings" along with Mark Wright and Tony Brown back producing the sessions. Over eight years, I had recorded about 30 songs. I then narrowed it down to the 13 that ended up on the album. It was a long process, but I was happy with the final version of the album. We typically play four to five songs off the album in our live shows. We try to keep it a mix of hits, fan favorite album cuts and a few new songs.

Has attendance at your concerts rebounded from the pause in touring due to the pandemic? Did the break in touring and recording shape your experience and performances now that you're back on the road?

It was 462 days between our last show in 2020 and our first show back in 2021. That is the longest I have ever gone without playing live. The crowds have pretty much gotten back to normal now, but has been a process. I have always been very appreciative of the fans, but I am even more appreciative now. I missed touring and it feels so good to be back to a normal tour schedule.

What can fans anticipate at your Waco show and what's on the horizon?

I hope the fans come out ready to have a good time and walk out feeling like we played all their favorites. I am looking forward to starting the writing process and getting ready for new music, but for now, I am just enjoying every show and thankful for the fans who come out to them.