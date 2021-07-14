 Skip to main content
Houston-area rapper Peso Peso headlining Waco show
Houston-area rapper Peso Peso headlining Waco show

Peso Peso

Texas City rapper Peso Peso will headline a Waco show Saturday night at Mezcal's Sugar Shack.

 Peso Peso, provided

Waco’s rap and hip-hop scene will get an out-of-town boost Saturday night when Houston-area rapper Peso Peso drops in to headline an 8 p.m. show at Mezcal’s Sugar Shack, 1225 Richland Drive.

It is a chance for the Texas City musician to broaden his audience reach and for Waco hip-hop podcast Pirscription & Maryjane, which invited him, to pull in new listeners as well, said Waco rapper and promoter DJ Pirscription (Payton Bryce).

Peso Peso will cap an evening featuring Rico Roger, Texas Joe, Chedda Blanco, Erasmo G and Dobleuve. Waco graffiti artist Skcoobaveli will create a mural onsite as part of the event.

Peso Peso (Mario Herrera Jr., 26) is best known for his raps and songs “Fasho,” “Uber” and “Gummo Freestyle,” which have enjoyed millions of views on YouTube, and his 2019 album “Hardest Ese Eva.” He presently records on The Sauce Familia label.

Waco artist Rico Roger will shoot a music video with Peso Peso during his time in Waco. Bryce expects Peso Peso to draw a young and predominantly Hispanic crowd and said he is the first of two notable Houston-area performers booked for Waco in the coming month.

Hip-hop musician Devin the Dude (Devin Copeland), a leader in the Houston rap and hip-hop scene in the 1990s and 2000s, will be performing on Aug. 14 at Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive. Waco comic and entertainer Terry Bluez will host the show.

Tickets for the Peso Peso show are $25 and available at eventbrite.com.

