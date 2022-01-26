Hub quartet encourages 'entropy' of new music in Baylor performance

Necessity was the mother of creation behind the instrumentation of the Hub New Music ensemble when four New England Conservatory of Music students formed it nine years ago.
The ensemble featured a violin, a cello, a clarinet and a flute — a change of pace from the usual string quartets and piano ensembles under a chamber music umbrella — and, being music students, they didn't have deep pockets. "It was originally a school project ... We were poor graduate students at New England and had no funding for a nice venue," recalled flutist and executive director Michael Avitabile.
"Nice venue" meant space for a piano or percussion instrument and renting enough space for that meant money that the students didn't have. Instead, they stuck with their instrumentation and its bare-bones setup of four chairs and four music stands, finding inspiration from a similar group, the Seattle Chamber Players.
As the Seattle group was more established, that also meant the fledgling Hub New Music group could borrow from its repertoire, too.
Now an established ensemble in its own right with a performing schedule of 20 to 30 concerts annually, the Boston-based musicians now play a repertoire built from pieces they've commissioned. "Basically, we're only playing works written for us," said Avitabile.
They'll play a concert built on those commissions in a Tuesday night concert at Baylor University's Roxy Grove Hall, part of the School of Music's Distinguished Artists Series.
Joining the ensemble leader is violinist Alyssa Wang, cellist Jesse Christeson and clarinetist Nicholas Brown. They'll play a program consisting of Christopher Cerrone's 2020 "New Addresses;" Takuma Itoh's 2019 work "Wavelengths;" Du Yun's "dreams-bend;" "Agreeable Gray" by Christian Quinones; and Eric Nathan's 2021 piece "Missing Words VI."
Hearing a program of all-new, original works might intimidate some, but Avitabile said the quartet makes a point of talking from the stage about each of the commissioned pieces they perform — why it was commissioned, its composer and what the music reflects.
Those subjects are as varied as their creators. "New Addresses" is based on poems by Kenneth Koch. "Agreeable Gray" refers to a shade valued by real estate agents who feel it helps sell property. And "Missing Words VI" is inspired by newly minted German words found in Ben Schott's tongue-in-cheek "Schottenfreude: German Words for the Human Condition." Come with an open ear and few preconceptions, the ensemble director advised his audience. "Go in with no expectations and give in to the entropy of it," he said.
Avitabile said the quartet's instruments — high and midrange strings, reeded and non-reeded woodwinds — enable a spectrum of musical colors, instrumental textures and effects. Although performing new music for an audience that might never hear the work repeated seems somewhat ephemeral, the Hub New Music flutist said the ensemble makes a point of recording each of their commissions so others have repeated access to the works.
Part of the group's mission is working with young musicians, as they will during their stay at Baylor, with an eye not only to their approach to original music, but also the business side to making the ensemble commercially viable. For a classical musician today, there's a broader career path than playing in a symphony orchestra and teaching, and the Hub New Music Ensemble also demonstrates a new future for some. "There's more freedom and more opportunity to live outside those traditional career paths," Avitabile said.