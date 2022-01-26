Hub quartet encourages 'entropy' of new music in Baylor performance

They'll play a concert built on those commissions in a Tuesday night concert at Baylor University's Roxy Grove Hall, part of the School of Music's Distinguished Artists Series.

Joining the ensemble leader is violinist Alyssa Wang, cellist Jesse Christeson and clarinetist Nicholas Brown. They'll play a program consisting of Christopher Cerrone's 2020 "New Addresses;" Takuma Itoh's 2019 work "Wavelengths;" Du Yun's "dreams-bend;" "Agreeable Gray" by Christian Quinones; and Eric Nathan's 2021 piece "Missing Words VI."

Hearing a program of all-new, original works might intimidate some, but Avitabile said the quartet makes a point of talking from the stage about each of the commissioned pieces they perform — why it was commissioned, its composer and what the music reflects.

Those subjects are as varied as their creators. "New Addresses" is based on poems by Kenneth Koch. "Agreeable Gray" refers to a shade valued by real estate agents who feel it helps sell property. And "Missing Words VI" is inspired by newly minted German words found in Ben Schott's tongue-in-cheek "Schottenfreude: German Words for the Human Condition." Come with an open ear and few preconceptions, the ensemble director advised his audience. "Go in with no expectations and give in to the entropy of it," he said.