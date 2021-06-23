Infinity Song back to singing in front of audiences at Magnolia's Waco concert opener

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A chance encounter with pop singer Tori Kelly at one of their park performances led to an appearance on “The View.” They missed national exposure on “America’s Got Talent” when Boyd and his family refused to sign a recording contract with the program and their performance didn’t air. In 2016, however, performer and producer Jay-Z signed them and, in a separate solo deal, Victoria to recording contracts with his Roc Nation label. Angel and Momo are now a part of the group.

Their road to Waco started last year when the pandemic shut down much of their touring. They shifted to creating covers of such pop and rhythm-and-blues standards as Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and releasing them on YouTube. That exposed them to new audiences.

“They started going really, really viral and launched us into the stratosphere,”Abraham said. Appearances on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Good Morning America” followed, with viewers impressed not only with Infinity Song’s musicality, but their positive outlook and message.