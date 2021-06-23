Infinity Song back to singing in front of audiences

Infinity sounds beyond time, but if you’re in a family group immersed in singing, there may not be a before or after when it comes to music.
That’s the case for the New York ensemble Infinity Song, whose smooth vocals and warm harmonies kick off the inaugural Magnolia Under Summer Skies concert series on Friday. The group’s vocal core of five singers — Abraham, Israel, Victory, Angel and Momo — come from the same Boyd family and there are four more siblings outside the group.
Music unites them as much as blood and it may be hard to separate the two.
Their father John founded the Boys & Girls Choir of Detroit and the Michigan Fine Arts Youth Choir in the 1990s and early 2000s before moving the family to New Jersey for career opportunities in New York City. His children grew up singing, playing instruments, writing music and leading others in singing.
“He has been training us as musicians since we were little kids,” recalled Abraham. “We were section leaders in his choirs.”
By the mid 2000s, Boyd and his children were doing impromptu concerts at various places across New York City, including Central Park, performing at times under the name Peace Industry Music Group. Abraham, Victory and Israel started Infinity Song in 2014 and doors of opportunity began to open.
A chance encounter with pop singer Tori Kelly at one of their park performances led to an appearance on “The View.” They missed national exposure on “America’s Got Talent” when Boyd and his family refused to sign a recording contract with the program and their performance didn’t air. In 2016, however, performer and producer Jay-Z signed them and, in a separate solo deal, Victoria to recording contracts with his Roc Nation label. Angel and Momo are now a part of the group.
Their road to Waco started last year when the pandemic shut down much of their touring. They shifted to creating covers of such pop and rhythm-and-blues standards as Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and releasing them on YouTube. That exposed them to new audiences.
“They started going really, really viral and launched us into the stratosphere,”Abraham said. Appearances on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Good Morning America” followed, with viewers impressed not only with Infinity Song’s musicality, but their positive outlook and message.
One of those viewers was Joanna Gaines, Abraham recalled. “She direct messaged us and said, ‘We’ve got to get you down to the Silos,’” he recalled, adding he was even more impressed when Gaines showed it wasn’t an empty invitation. “It’s pretty cool that they followed through. That really speaks for the people they are,” he said.
Their Waco appearance comes as the eight-person group — three other musicians join the Boyd siblings — is preparing to release a “deluxe version” of their album “Mad Love” on Wednesday and expand their live performances in its support.
“Thank God most of the country is open right now. We didn’t rush to the stage when things were first open,” Abraham said.
Friday’s show will be one of the largest Infinity Song has done in months and the group leader says it’s not far off from what people have seen in their videos and television appearances. “We’re just getting back into the swing of things after the entire world was shut down ... We really present a live version of what we were able to create,” Abraham said. “Our mission is positivity, to bring joy and laughter to people if only for the moment.”