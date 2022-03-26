INTERVIEW: Lyle Lovett, acoustic band join Waco Symphony Orchestra

Texas singer-songwriter and actor Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group sold out the Waco Hippodrome at his last local performance two years ago, and they’ll return Monday night for the much larger venue of Waco Hall.

And while Lovett’s acclaimed Acoustic Group will back him as before, Monday’s show adds musical support from an ensemble much bigger than Lovett’s Large Band: the Waco Symphony Orchestra.

Lovett, 64, will team with the WSO in a pops concert added last fall to the orchestra’s season and as such isn’t included in the concerts covered by season tickets. The combination, however, is finding its audience. As of midweek, only single tickets were left on the floor and parts of the first balcony, with the hall’s second balcony the best place to find two or more seats together.

The Waco show closes a three-city Texas leg of Lovett’s tour that started in January, with concerts in Galveston and New Braunfels preceding Waco. Lovett, a Klein native, winds up that tour April 8 and 9 at Dallas’ Majestic Theatre.

"It's not really an orchestral show. I've amassed a collection of arrangements from when we played with the Kansas City Symphony," he explained Friday in a phone interview from his home in Klein. Lovett and his band has joined the KC orchestra over the years in open-air concerts in the Flint Hills of Kansas, sponsored by Ed Bass, with the occasional indoor concert in the symphony's home hall. He's also performed with the Portland Symphon and the Royal Symphony, so when the Waco Symphony reached out last fall, it felt like a natural fit for his spring tour with the Acoustic Group. It's his first tour since March 2020, which, coincidentally, was the tour that brought him to the Waco Hippodrome.

It's an infrequent Waco appearance for the Texas musician, who's open to more dates in Waco. "Why don't you ask me?" he asked amiably. "It's not enough as far as I'm concerned." In fact, he often comes to the Heart O' Texas Red Horse barn for competitions and exhibition of quarter horses, which he raises on his ranch.

Monday's concert has the WSO backing Lovett and his players on two to three songs on each half of the concert.

WSO Music Director Heyde said the orchestral arrangements deepen the musical support to Lovett’s songs, but show the Waco Symphony’s range as well. “People may have heard Lyle Lovett perform, but they haven’t heard him before with an orchestra,” he said. “Bravo to him for sharing his gift with a wider audience.”

Lovett’s Acoustic Group also will accompany him Monday night, a flexible ensemble that Monday night includes bassist Viktor Krauss, fiddler Luke Bulla, guitarist/mandolinist/vocalist Jeff White and dobro player Josh Swift. Krauss has played with Lovett for 18 years, Bulla for 13 years.

Waco also is the destination of one of Lovett’s longtime friends and collaborators, Robert Earl Keen, who will perform a Brazos Nights concert in June on Keen’s farewell to touring."I was as surprised as anybody (at Keen's decision), but I trust Robert doing what's right for him," Lovett said. "I would never hold him to retiring, though, if he wanted to do a Tom Brady and come back."

Has he thought of retirement? Not as long as music stays nicely balanced with other things in his life and he can continue to play with talented musicians who are friends and enjoyable company.

"Luckily, I love playing music and it's awfully compatible with doing other things, too," he said.

Like Keen, Lovett has defied easy pigeonholing as a Texas musician, one well-versed in Texas songwriting and well-acquainted with a Lone Star circuit of bars and honkytonks, but never a “hat act” nor active in the Red Dirt movement that dominated and shaped the Texas country music scene in the 2000s.

His songs and compositions stretch across the range of American music, encompassing folk, country, blues, gospel, rhythm-and-blues, jazz, pop and more. He’s won four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association’s first Trailblazer Award and has been a Texas State Musician. A longtime horse aficionado, Lovett also is a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Lovett broke into the Texas music scene in the 1980s after graduating from Texas A&M University, where, like fellow Aggie Keen, he got his start playing area clubs and bars as an A&M student. He won attention for country albums such as “Pontiac,” “Joshua Judges Ruth” and “The Road To Ensenada,” but soon broadened in musical styles, film and television music, and acting. He has 14 albums to his credit, six of which are certified gold.

Among his best known songs are “She’s No Lady,” “Cowboy Man,” “That’s Right (You’re Not From Texas),” “Simple Song,” “My Baby Don’t Tolerate,” “Natural Forces” and “If I Had a Boat,” but he’s written extensively for film as well, composing songs and providing vocal tracks for more than two dozen films and television series, most famously performing with Randy Newman on “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” for 1995’s “Toy Story.” Lovett has acted in as many films and television episodes as well.

Monday’s concert will feature a few songs from Lovett’s new album, set for a May release. It's his first album of original work in about 10 years, originally planned to show off the Large Band's wide range of musical styles. "Each song represents a different facet of what we do live," he said. COVID-19 paused that recording and during the downtime, his longtime Large Band vocalist Francine Reed decided to retire from touring. Rather than a sample of what the band does, it now has some samples of what the band did. "'As it turned out, it's particularly a document of what we did in the past," Lovett said.

