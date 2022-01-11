Iron Maidens bring all-female slant to heavy metal tribute

It was an eye-opening and career-opening change. "When I moved out to Los Angeles, oh my gosh, there were so many female musicians here," she recalled. Earlier on, she met some of the players in The Iron Maidens, which started 20 years ago with drummer Linda McDonald. Stringfield found kindred spirits in the heavy metal tribute band and started to fill in when she could, eventually becoming one of the band's full-time guitarists.

Rounding out the current band beyond McDonald and Stringfield are lead vocalist Kirsten Rosenberg, bassist Wanda Ortiz and guitarist Courtney Cox. While COVID-19 sidelined the band's touring for more than a year, shelving 2020 shows planned for Australia and Europe, the band is back on the road and connecting with an avid fan base.

Stringfield spent her COVID-19 downtime working on her own music, writing and recording an expansion of her five-song EP, and playing in the band Heaven Below, in which she's the only woman. As a measure of her playing chops, Stringfield has two signature electric guitars created by Schecter Guitar Research.

Saturday will find her in her sweet spot, cranking out hard rock in front of loyal fans — and family. "We play the hits and the deep cuts ... We keep it interesting," she said. "The Maidens audience is so passionate."

