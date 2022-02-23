Jazz saxophonist Chris Merz brings works to Waco concert

Jazz saxophonist Chris Merz thinks there’s room for fun in jazz, whether a high-spirited energy that makes a listener smile or a quirky arrangement with a touch of humor, and plans to bring it Monday night when he plays with the Waco Jazz Orchestra.
Merz, director of jazz studies at the University of Northern Iowa, will join the WJO as its guest artist, bringing several of his compositions and arrangements with him. WJO director Noah Alvarado, a former student, invited him to play and lead a master class at McLennan Community College.
The saxophonist, composer and arranger readily agreed and said the timing is right for some spirited jazz, coming after the COVID-19 pandemic has depressed gigs for jazz musicians, shuttered some venues and shifted students to those interested in marrying an interest in jazz to more stable occupations.
The native Iowan’s style is captured in part in the name of the quartet he assembled to play his original work, Christopher’s Very Happy. Band. That name came from his son’s observation about his music, which he characterized as “interesting, but always with a tinge of sadness,” Merz recalled in a recent phone interview.
That comment caused him to reflect and he chose to lighten his writing as a result. “It was around the same time as my divorce and I was looking for some hope,” he said. “I think my music is brighter sounding now.”
Brighter and diverse, the latter shaped by his youth in southern Iowa when his father’s record collection was his main musical source and influence. “My music has a heavy influence from Wayne Shorter and Ray Wheeler ... (but) I was exposed to all sorts of things: Iron Butterfly to Charlie Rich to Buddy Rich,” he said. “Dave Brubeck ‘At Carnegie Hall’ and Paul Desmond’s sound were big influences, too.”
Merz has juggled jazz instruction, composing and playing for much of his career, though he noted he’s shifted more to teaching and composing recently because the pandemic has dried up many gigs.
Among the pieces he’s bringing for the WJO are arrangements of “Get Happy” and Shorter’s “Adam’s Apple.” The former puts a quizzical spin on the jazz standard while the latter changes the time signature, creating a tighter, more natural line, prompting a student to tell him “you have wrecked that tune for me,” he said with a chuckle.