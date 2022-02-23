Jazz saxophonist Chris Merz brings works to Waco concert

Jazz saxophonist Chris Merz thinks there’s room for fun in jazz, whether a high-spirited energy that makes a listener smile or a quirky arrangement with a touch of humor, and plans to bring it Monday night when he plays with the Waco Jazz Orchestra.

Merz, director of jazz studies at the University of Northern Iowa, will join the WJO as its guest artist, bringing several of his compositions and arrangements with him. WJO director Noah Alvarado, a former student, invited him to play and lead a master class at McLennan Community College.

The saxophonist, composer and arranger readily agreed and said the timing is right for some spirited jazz, coming after the COVID-19 pandemic has depressed gigs for jazz musicians, shuttered some venues and shifted students to those interested in marrying an interest in jazz to more stable occupations.

The native Iowan’s style is captured in part in the name of the quartet he assembled to play his original work, Christopher’s Very Happy. Band. That name came from his son’s observation about his music, which he characterized as “interesting, but always with a tinge of sadness,” Merz recalled in a recent phone interview.