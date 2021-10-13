Johnny Cash songs light up 'Ring of Fire' at Waco Civic Theatre

Rockabilly and rock music fans alike will find their music a key player in stage productions this weekend, with the former featured in the Waco Civic Theatre’s “Ring of Fire” and the latter the musical accompaniment to air guitar competition in Baylor Theatre’s “Airness.”
Waco Civic Theatre director Eric Shephard clarifies that it’s the music of county icon Johnny Cash, and not anyone playing the man, that takes center stage in “Ring of Fire,” opening a two-weekend run on Friday.
That clarification comes after past WCT productions paying tribute to country stars featured actors portraying those stars: Patsy Cline in “Always, Patsy Cline,” Hank Williams in “Lost Highway” and a rockabilly quartet including Cash in “Million Dollar Quartet.”
“There’s no one imitating Johnny Cash. it’s more a tribute to his music,” he said. “You know from the beginning, there is no Johnny Cash.” As such, it’s structured a little differently, too. Rather than a narrative told in sequence, “Ring of Fire” groups Cash’s trademark songs in themes such as faith, trains, blues, prison and his celebrated romance with June Carter.
The WCT cast of Eric Huggins, Shane Harris, Roger Horton, Victoria Brewer and Caleb Rinehart mixes performers who’ve appeared in past WCT productions and some newcomers, Shephard said. While some play guitar while singing, they’re backed by an ensemble including music director Brian Crowder, keyboardist Mike Makowski, bassist Jarrod Shaw and Chuck Jennings on banjo.
They’ll perform in the round, which gives the production an added intimacy with the audience and there’s a preshow jam session for each performance. Fans of hits such as “I Walk The Line,” “Jackson” and the title song “Ring of Fire” will find those songs and plenty more, said the director: 31 songs picked into a 90-minute show.
Performances of “Ring of Fire” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Oct. 22-23, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 24 at the WCT, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Tickets are $18 and $20.
Playing air guitar
When Baylor theater professor Lisa Denman attended a performance of Chelsea Marcantel’s “Airness” at the Humana Festival of New American Plays four years ago, she wasn’t convinced she’d relate to its subject: playing air guitar, where people mimic playing a rock guitar.
A play about air guitar? Really?
“It turns out it was exactly my kind of play,” she recalled. “It was about finding people you love and finding a thing you can be passionate about.”
Flash forward a few years when members of the Baylor University theater faculty were putting together a season in light of COVID-19 and the little play about finding community seemed to fit the times.
Plus, it’s air guitar — uncomplicated fun almost by definition.
Marcantel’s play, whose Baylor Theatre run continues through Sunday, follows twentysomething Nina (Miquela Lopez), who decides to enter an air guitar competition for the fun of it. What could be hard about pretending to play an imaginary electric guitar to a 60-second track?
Plenty, she discovers. A group of serious air guitarists, ones who regularly appear on an air guitar competition circuit, offer afterwards to show her the finer points of shredding, flailing and wailing.
As she finds, there’s showmanship involved, seen in stage names such as Golden Thunder (Rudy Munoz), Facebender (Dawson Boudreaux), D Vicious (Eduardo Velez), Cannibal Queen (Bethany Johnson) and Shreddy Eddy (Shane Cearnal). There’s imagination and personal expression. There’s, in short, “airness.”
Denman, the play’s director, said its smaller scale made it suitable for Baylor Theatre’s Green Season, smaller productions that alternate with the theater’s bigger Gold Season shows.
In the process of preparing for “Airness,” Denman and her cast tapped into the very real world of air guitar competition. “We watched a lot of air guitar: YouTube has all the various championships,” she said. “The world championship is held in Finland, of all places.”
The point of “Airness,” however, isn’t to mock air guitarists, but to recognize the community that forms from like-minded or like-spirited people. “It basically says ‘Find your people and hang on to them,’” Denman said.