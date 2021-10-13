Johnny Cash songs light up 'Ring of Fire' at Waco Civic Theatre

Marcantel’s play, whose Baylor Theatre run continues through Sunday, follows twentysomething Nina (Miquela Lopez), who decides to enter an air guitar competition for the fun of it. What could be hard about pretending to play an imaginary electric guitar to a 60-second track?

Plenty, she discovers. A group of serious air guitarists, ones who regularly appear on an air guitar competition circuit, offer afterwards to show her the finer points of shredding, flailing and wailing.

As she finds, there’s showmanship involved, seen in stage names such as Golden Thunder (Rudy Munoz), Facebender (Dawson Boudreaux), D Vicious (Eduardo Velez), Cannibal Queen (Bethany Johnson) and Shreddy Eddy (Shane Cearnal). There’s imagination and personal expression. There’s, in short, “airness.”

Denman, the play’s director, said its smaller scale made it suitable for Baylor Theatre’s Green Season, smaller productions that alternate with the theater’s bigger Gold Season shows.

In the process of preparing for “Airness,” Denman and her cast tapped into the very real world of air guitar competition. “We watched a lot of air guitar: YouTube has all the various championships,” she said. “The world championship is held in Finland, of all places.”