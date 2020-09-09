Josh Grider still pushing ahead in 3rd try to play downtown Waco show

Josh Grider hopes the third time’s the charm in Saturday’s show at The Backyard, but the Texas county singer-songwriter knows better than to bet on anything in 2020, the Year of COVID-19.

The show he and his five-piece band will play was originally scheduled for April. Then postponed to May. Then Gov. Greg Abbott closed Texas bars for the second time on June 26 to curb the statewide spread of the coronavirus.

And that brings us to Saturday night and an optimistic Grider. “It’s been nuts for everybody. It feels like it’s been forever . . . (but) I think we’re good to go,” he said, speaking by phone from his New Braunfels home.

It’s a return to a place he once called home while a Baylor University student in the 1990s and it was with a band called Riverside where Grider caught the bug for music, which he followed as a career after graduating in 2002. “So many of my firsts came in Waco,” he said.

The statewide coronavirus shutdowns and slowdowns hit just as he and his band were rolling through the first months of 2020 with momentum. His single “Country’s Comin’ Back” was headed up the Texas country charts and then everything stopped. Well, at least the way things used to be.