Josh Ward dances forward with honky-tonk

“All grit and no quit” are words that saw Texas honky-tonker Josh Ward through earlier jobs as a rodeo rider and an oilfield roughneck and they helped see him through a 2020 that put many Texas musicians on pause for months at a time.

Ward played full band shows, acoustic trio shows, shows where smaller audiences had to sit at tables rather than get up and dance or crowd the stage to shout requests. Whatever it took to make it through, Ward was willing to do it. “It’s something I’ve had my whole life. Nobody’s going to give it to you. It’s hard. I never had it easy,” he said.

Now with a new year, shows booked up to May and the prospect of some breathing room ahead of him, Ward finds time to thank his fans. “We’ve been fortunate to stay busy and I thnk we’re going to continue to do that,” he said, speaking from his home in Montgomery. “Through all of what’s been going on last year, thank you for still coming to our shows. Thanks for downloading our records. I’m just thankful, man, I’m still allowed to go out there and do this.”