Josh Ward dances forward with honky-tonk

“All grit and no quit” are words that saw Texas honky-tonker Josh Ward through earlier jobs as a rodeo rider and an oilfield roughneck and they helped see him through a 2020 that put many Texas musicians on pause for months at a time.
Ward played full band shows, acoustic trio shows, shows where smaller audiences had to sit at tables rather than get up and dance or crowd the stage to shout requests. Whatever it took to make it through, Ward was willing to do it. “It’s something I’ve had my whole life. Nobody’s going to give it to you. It’s hard. I never had it easy,” he said.
Now with a new year, shows booked up to May and the prospect of some breathing room ahead of him, Ward finds time to thank his fans. “We’ve been fortunate to stay busy and I thnk we’re going to continue to do that,” he said, speaking from his home in Montgomery. “Through all of what’s been going on last year, thank you for still coming to our shows. Thanks for downloading our records. I’m just thankful, man, I’m still allowed to go out there and do this.”
He will do this on Saturday night in a full band show at The Backyard and, returning to familiar territory, he’s ready to “turn the tonk on.” “Waco’s one of those places that has welcomed us,” he said, noting that he’s played the Melody Ranch and the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo in addition to Backyard gigs. “This weekend we’re breaking out the sledgehammer.”
Fans will find some new songs in the mix as well as older ones that some wanted to hear more. The 2020 Texas Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year said it all depends on who shows up. “We play the crowd. If the crowd wants that jammin’ show, that’s what we’re going to give them,” he said.
In addition to the Entertainer of the Year honors, Ward also took home Album of the Year with his fifth and most recent one, “Live at Billy Bob’s Texas.” Part of his TCMA success is due to, yes, fan support and part of it to his radio success. Ward has logged more than 10 No. 1 Texas country hits in his 17-year career, which he credits to good co-writers and a sense of what holds a listener’s attention. How does he know a song is good? “When it comes on, you don’t hit ‘skip,’” he said.
More’s on the way, thanks to writing sessions with the likes of Terry McBride (“All About Lovin’”), Brice Long and Wyatt McCubbin (“One More Shot Of Whiskey”). “When you find people you can write with, it’s not work,” he said. “I think I’ve got a handful of songs that I can go in and cut, and they’d be successful songs.”
But the live shows come first. “Country music is definitely alive, music as a whole is definitely alive,” he said. “People still want live music. They want that outlet. They want to decompress.”