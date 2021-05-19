Keep Waco Loud still loud, proud on 2nd anniversary

Katie Selman and Jacob Green, the duo behind the arts advocacy group Keep Waco Loud, mark their second year Saturday with what they do best: a concert with multiple and diverse Waco bands, held at a place to drink beer and talk, and with a general vibe of energetic fun.

The celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. at Brotherwell Brewing, the site of their first show, and features nine bands and performing acts, food trucks, art vendors and more. Scheduled to perform are The Hawks & The Found, the Atkins Tent Revival, Rewound, Ashley Artisan and the Flat 7 Band, Smooth Nature, Natalie Thorne, KAM KT and Spaceman Slim.

It’s not far off from the first show they organized in May 2019 as Keep Waco Live and the reason for the consistency is also the reason for how it all got started. “I enjoy putting on shows I enjoy going to,” laughed Selman.

The two, both with Texas roots, moved to Waco from Brooklyn about four years ago and while they loved the city’s scale and spirit, its live music scene seemed heavily country with a touch of jazz. To hear something like live punk, indie, hip-hop or rap, they often hit the road for Austin or Dallas. In time, they realized Waco did have diversity in its homegrown music, but it lacked venues and a spotlight to spread the word.