Keep Waco Loud still loud, proud on 2nd anniversary

Katie Selman and Jacob Green, the duo behind the arts advocacy group Keep Waco Loud, mark their second year Saturday with what they do best: a concert with multiple and diverse Waco bands, held at a place to drink beer and talk, and with a general vibe of energetic fun.
The celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. at Brotherwell Brewing, the site of their first show, and features nine bands and performing acts, food trucks, art vendors and more. Scheduled to perform are The Hawks & The Found, the Atkins Tent Revival, Rewound, Ashley Artisan and the Flat 7 Band, Smooth Nature, Natalie Thorne, KAM KT and Spaceman Slim.
It’s not far off from the first show they organized in May 2019 as Keep Waco Live and the reason for the consistency is also the reason for how it all got started. “I enjoy putting on shows I enjoy going to,” laughed Selman.
The two, both with Texas roots, moved to Waco from Brooklyn about four years ago and while they loved the city’s scale and spirit, its live music scene seemed heavily country with a touch of jazz. To hear something like live punk, indie, hip-hop or rap, they often hit the road for Austin or Dallas. In time, they realized Waco did have diversity in its homegrown music, but it lacked venues and a spotlight to spread the word.
To fill that gap, they created Keep Waco Loud, complete with logo and merchandise, and started organizing, networking, creating and promoting. They created a Keep Waco Loud podcast that gives local musicians and bands a platform to talk about their music. They planned local concerts, helped start an open mic Monday night at Klassy Glass to give local talent an opportunity, collaborated with Waco comic Terry Bluez on stand-up shows, participated in the Waco hip-hop documentary “Blood, Sweat & Beats,” participated in and promoted the podcast series about Waco native Tom Wilson “The Invisible Icon: The Tom Wilson Story,” and helped efforts to get Waco declared as a Texas Music Friendly Community.
Oh, and there was a pandemic going on for about a year, not to mention a long-distance job in New York for Jacob and one now in San Francisco for Katie.
Even with the coronavirus pandemic smothering much of live music for months, Keep Waco Loud has put on about two dozen live performances, hosted more than 50 open mics and recorded about that many podcasts, Selman estimated.
“We’ve come so far,” she said. “That’s all thanks to the performers.”
Their advocacy for Waco music hasn’t gone unnoticed. Waco arts nonprofit Creative Waco has collaborated with Keep Waco Loud on several projects over the last two years and executive director Fiona Bond calls it a catalyst for live music through the pair’s enthusiasm for it and the quality of the shows KWL has put on.
“We love Keep Waco Loud. They are such a great benefit to our music ecological system,” she said, noting that their work with musicians and venues is helping build the community that underlies a live music scene.
Saturday’s anniversary show will feature Americana, pop-rock, rap and hip-hop — the sort of one-stop musical introduction to Waco live music that marks much of KWL’s efforts.
What’s ahead? Selman and Green are dreaming big, imagining a music festival on a scale that puts Waco on the Texas live music map.