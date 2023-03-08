There’s not much room in the Undercroft Social Club for anything more than a few performers, an audience and music, but that’s all Kerrville singer-songwriter Aaron LaCombe needs.

LaCombe, 47, returns to Waco for a Saturday night show with occasional collaborator Waco guitarist Kent Klaras in the venue below the ground floor of downtown’s Cultivate 7twelve.

It’s his first time to play the Undercroft and he’s looking forward to performing in a space that lets the songwriter connect with his audience. “I’m really excited to play Waco again,” he said.

He’s a singer-songwriter who likes to tell stories in song and draw songs from real-life experience, including his own. The Detroit native started in hard rock as a young man, but finds country a more comfortable fit these days. “It’s the best place to tell a story,” he explained, adding that country listeners are more inclined to be patient.

LaCombe grew up with a love for music and started as a rock musician before dropping it for work better suited to paying the bills. He moved to New Mexico in 1999 to work in a restaurant, but found his contact with music there proved a siren call that returned him back to writing and playing.

The musician moved to Austin and made it home base for a singer-songwriter career that took him across the country. In Austin, he met Klaras, who would sit in and perform the occasional gig with him. After about seven years there, LaCombe relocated to Kerrville.

Since 2016, he has released five solo albums and EPs in addition to his music videos, solo touring and band shows. “Superman, Only Better,” released in 2016, logged more than 500,000 plays on Spotify and the music video he shot for “Uncle Carl (Came Out on Christmas),” off 2020’s “Pictures of Ourselves,” was selected for the Las Cruces International Film Festival. In 2021, he won the Texana Troubadour Songwriting Competition. “I can write a pretty good sad song,” LaCombe drily noted.

Last year, LaCombe released his latest album, “Breaking Ground,” and presently spends four to five months a year touring from Florida to Oregon to Michigan.