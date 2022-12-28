Local bands active around Waco on New Year’s Eve

The old year closes out in three days and the new one begins, always a cause for celebration or at least a good excuse to do so.

Large-scale New Year’s Eve parties and events haven’t quite bounced back after the pandemic chilled such occasions for a couple of years, but those looking to go out and say goodbye to 2022 with live music, food and fellow revelers have plenty of options. Our weekly entertainment guide lists more than a dozen local bands and musicians playing out the final hours of the year this Saturday.

Those looking for something a little different might want to check out the following. And for those who anticipate more than a little imbibing on the night may want to plan their rides home in advance. Waco Transit will provide free rides home in the Waco area from 6 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday; call 254-750-1620 to schedule one. The Zimmerman Law Firm also will offer reimbursement for Uber, Lyft and cab rides on New Year’s Eve and Day, with limitations; details are on the firm’s website, thezlawfirm.com.

“The Roaring Twenties,” 8 p.m., Southern Roots Brewing Company, 217-219 N. Eighth St.; $20, $50 VIP. 254-732-3209.

Partyers who love costumes or dressing for the occasion have their opportunity in Southern Roots Brewing Company’s “The Roaring Twenties” night, whose 1920s motif welcomes those who want to come dressed in period attire. It’s not required, though, and will feature specialty drinks, a DJ with dance music, a sparkling wine toast at midnight and other Prohibition Era violations.

Pét-Nat Release Party, 7-10 p.m., Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; $40. 254-848-4343.

Valley Mills Vineyards will mark the new year with the release of its bubbling rosé Pét-Nat vintage, complemented with fresh oysters and live music from the Lindsley Brothers.

Barnett’s New Year’s Eve celebration, 7 p.m.-midnight, Barnett’s Whiskey House, 420 Franklin Ave.; $100 VIP, $20 general admission, $25 at the door. 254-714-1356.

Waco’s Johnny Joe Ramos and Tha Band and guitarist Chuck Jennings provide the live music in the outdoor party area for the New Year’s Eve at downtown’s Barnett’s pub. VIP guests also get a sit-down dinner at 8 p.m. for which reservations are required.

Karem Shrine’s New Year’s Dance, 7 p.m., 400 Karem Circle; $25. 254-848-5600.

Midnight Mustangs, with an opening Elvis Presley-themed set by Ken “Elvis” Elliott, bring the music to the Karem Shrine’s sizable dance floor.

2022 Barkin’ Ball: “A Night In Vegas,” 7:30 p.m., the Base at Extraco Events Center; sold out.

The annual fundraising event for Fuzzy Friends Rescue remains one of the largest New Year’s Eve celebrations in Waco and, as in past years, is a sellout. It returns to the Base on the Extraco Events Center grounds.

For more local bands’ New Year’s Eve listings, see the listings from the Trib's Music & More guide below:

Fenix Theory, 5 p.m. Dec. 31, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.; $15.

