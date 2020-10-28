Local musicians stage Halloween memorial for Vince Bryce

Guitarists in the event will join for a recreation of "Guitar-ageddon," a rock-heavy jam that Bryce frequently organized at former downtown Waco nightclub Treff's Bar & Grill, with Caleb Jones sitting in for Bryce on bass. There's also a video montage of Bryce's performances that will be screened during the memorial. Plans to livestream the event in whole or in part were in the works by midweek, but not formalized.

Bryce played in jazz ensembles with Waco musicians Dave Wild, Bryan Swann and Chuck Jennings; led the band $5 Shake and others; and performed with the Waco Symphony Orchestra and the Temple Symphony Orchestra during his years in Waco.

Saturday's daylong event includes a silent auction whose proceeds will benefit the Vincent Bryce Memorial Fund scholarship fund. Among the items up for bid are prints of local artist Deborah Reed-Propst's painting of late Waco musicians David Zychek, Tonee Calhoun and Bryce.

Toward the memorial's close Saturday night, a costume contest will recall the long-running Halloween costume get-together that Bryce and his longtime companion Shannon Hill hosted for 16 years at their home.

Amador, who sang in Bryce's $5 Shake group, said more musicians wanted to participate, but were unable. She remembered him as a brilliant, sometimes perfectionist musician, but one with an open heart and an encouraging spirit. "He's left a huge mark," she said.

