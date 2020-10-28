Local musicians stage Halloween memorial for Vince Bryce

Local musicians from various genres and music fans will come together Saturday at The Backyard for a celebration of the life of Waco bassist Vince Bryce on a day that Bryce was fond of celebrating: Halloween.
"Halloween was Vince's favorite holiday," recalled event organizer and longtime friend Naomi Amador. "This would have been the 17th annual costume party at his house."
Bryce, 45, died in Waco June 16 from pneumonia, but a memorial celebration was delayed due to COVID-19 limitations on public gatherings. He was well-known and beloved in a diverse Waco music community from decades of playing with everything from small jazz combos and rock groups to symphony orchestras and Baylor's University Sing.
Bryce held bachelor's and master's degrees in music from Baylor University and taught bass at Baylor and Temple College. His warm and generous personality and openness impressed musicians and fans as much as his musicianship and the thought of a public, musical event to his memory started nearly from news of his death.
Saturday's event, free to the public and open through the evening, will feature such performers as Dave Wild, North of Navasota, $5 Shake, Chris Castenada, Rodney Pyeatt, Darrell Ray, Caleb Jones, the Brazos Brothers, Sloppy Joe, Little Foster and the Blues Experience, CaCean Ballou and the Dirty Crawfish, Matt Garretson, Chris Spicer and others.
Guitarists in the event will join for a recreation of "Guitar-ageddon," a rock-heavy jam that Bryce frequently organized at former downtown Waco nightclub Treff's Bar & Grill, with Caleb Jones sitting in for Bryce on bass. There's also a video montage of Bryce's performances that will be screened during the memorial. Plans to livestream the event in whole or in part were in the works by midweek, but not formalized.
Bryce played in jazz ensembles with Waco musicians Dave Wild, Bryan Swann and Chuck Jennings; led the band $5 Shake and others; and performed with the Waco Symphony Orchestra and the Temple Symphony Orchestra during his years in Waco.
Saturday's daylong event includes a silent auction whose proceeds will benefit the Vincent Bryce Memorial Fund scholarship fund. Among the items up for bid are prints of local artist Deborah Reed-Propst's painting of late Waco musicians David Zychek, Tonee Calhoun and Bryce.
Toward the memorial's close Saturday night, a costume contest will recall the long-running Halloween costume get-together that Bryce and his longtime companion Shannon Hill hosted for 16 years at their home.
Amador, who sang in Bryce's $5 Shake group, said more musicians wanted to participate, but were unable. She remembered him as a brilliant, sometimes perfectionist musician, but one with an open heart and an encouraging spirit. "He's left a huge mark," she said.
