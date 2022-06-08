Local rapper Pirscription tests touring waters with Top 10 Tour

Waco rapper Pirscription (Payton Bryce) checks out the touring waters this month with a series of weekend trips under the title Top 10 Tour, with an eye on using lessons learned from this tour for a stronger one next time.

Joining him Saturday on the tour’s Waco stop is Denver hip-hop singer and rapper KNDRX (Cory Kendrix), building a following in the Denver area after several years in Austin, and a handful of local and area rap talent.

Bryce’s calling it the Top 10 Tour after his release “This Is Change” peaked at No. 3 on Amazon’s new rap/hip-hop album releases chart while KNDRX’s “Gumbo” topped the iTunes rap/hip-hop charts.

The West-based rapper performed at the SXSW Music Festival earlier this year and he’s seeing if he can build beyond his local following with several weekends of shows, meet-and-greets and networking that will take him and fellow performers across the state with a final stop in Colorado. “It’s just an experiment,” he said. “I’m at a place in my career where I feel the brand has so much potential.”

Bryce has played venues in Houston, San Antonio and Austin, with Waco, Killeen and Temple this weekend. After that comes Dallas, Lubbock and Colorado.

The shows are free with the only admission an attendee’s email address that Bryce can use for future marketing.

Saturday’s show at Rogue Media in downtown Waco will feature Pirscription rapping and KNDRX DJing with Cam KT as host and performances by Waco’s Big-R, Waxahachie’s Sum Natives, Cory Ironside, Tae Fontane, 3-Lo, JohnDoe_Raps and a Private Hip-Hop All-Stars set toward show’s end.

On Sunday, the tour’s Waco leg will feature a brunch at Stay Classy Waco, 723 Austin Ave., from noon to 3 p.m., with local participation from MaryJane, DJ Precyse, Polow & Lotto, Clarence Silmon and Denero Degrate.

