Longtime MCC music instructor Dick Gimble shifts into retirement

While Gimble shut down his home recording studio Running Bird Studio about three years ago, he aims to use his free time now to write and record his music, rather than others’. He still performs, often with his daughter Emily, a notable Austin keyboardist and singer, and plans to continue that. “I haven’t written a song and finished it in about 10 years,” he said, adding, “The Lord will bring me something to do.”

The son of famed Texas fiddler Johnny Gimble, the younger Gimble created a considerable reputation of his own during his years in Waco, both for his work at MCC and his public performances as a bassist in western swing and jazz ensembles, several of which, years ago, included his father, Waco guitarist Kenny Frazier and daughter Emily.

Although he lived periodically in Waco while growing up, graduating from Midway High School, Gimble was putting down roots in Austin in the 1970s. A motorcycle accident forced him to quit jazz studies as a bass player at the University of Texas — though he noted that accident fortuitously made him medically ineligible for the draft — and he had tried his hand as a Nashville musician.